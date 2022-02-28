Owensboro resident Marla Carter has started a nonprofit, “Faithful Friends,” to help seniors in long-term care facilities connect with others in the community.
The nonprofit, she said, grew out of a ministry established by her and her husband at their church, Pleasant Valley Community Church.
The couple, along with others at the church, made a habit of regularly visiting with residents at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation and providing spiritual services, along with cards, gifts and other necessities that the residents might need, as well as some additional support for nursing home staff.
After some time, she said other long-term care facilities began reaching out to see if the group could provide visits to residents.
While Carter knew it was important to provide support for long-term care residents in other homes, it was too much for just one group.
Establishing the nonprofit, she said, helps create a model for other groups and churches to become involved and adopt other facilities to expand the reach of the ministry.
“I can’t be everywhere, so we just decided this would be a great program to try and encourage other churches or organizations and small groups to adopt,” she said.
The name, “Faithful Friends,” epitomizes exactly what the mission of the organization is — to be a friend for residents and to be a faithful one that returns on a regular basis and maintains that relationship with the seniors.
“We want to not forget them,” she said. “We don’t want to just drop off a bag of goodies and that’s it, or just come one time and visit, we want to develop relationships with residents, and we want to encourage other churches and other groups to do the same thing.
“That relationship is really what they need, because they’re so lonely.”
Carter said, statistically, about 60% of residents do not receive visitors on a regular basis.
“I would say in our experience, it’s probably closer to 80%, and that’s really a significant number, if you think about it — the number of people who never see anybody coming just for them,” she said.
COVID-19 and visitor restrictions that were placed on long-term care facilities, she said, have not helped matters.
Seniors in many long-term care facilities went without visitors for a long period of time during the pandemic. And while visitation is opening back up, many residents who do not have nearby family and loved ones are still not receiving visitors, which can be detrimental to their mental and physical health, Carter said.
“We were getting … calls from facilities asking, ‘can you come visit such and such resident because he’s noticing that other people are having visits now from their loved ones now that things are opening back up, and he’s not getting visitors, and he’s crying and upset,” she said. “The ones that don’t have visitors notice for sure, and they just feel forgotten.”
The goal of the nonprofit, she said, is to ensure seniors do not feel forgotten.
The hope for expanding it is to not only reach other long-term care facilities locally, but to bring “Faithful Friends” to seniors throughout Kentucky.
“They can’t get out and visit people on their own — we’ve got to go to them,” she said. “They are very limited in what they can do.”
Churches or other groups interested in becoming a part of “Faithful Friends” can contact Carter via email at Marla@FaithfulFriendsKY.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
