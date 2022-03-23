OASIS’ new domestic violence shelter moved a step closer to reality Tuesday evening when Daviess Fiscal Court approved a contract with the Green River Area Development District to administer a $1 million grant for the shelter.
The shelter had been leasing space from the Housing Authority of Owensboro since 1995, but because of a grant process the housing authority was undertaking, it was no longer allowed to sublease space to OASIS.
The shelter received the grant from the state to assist with the move.
Fiscal court documents say the new location will be an existing structure with space for 38 beds.
For security reasons, the address is not made public.
Fiscal Court also approved a contract with GRADD for closing out a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant that Owensboro Regional Recovery received to help with COVID-19 expenses.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county contracts with GRADD for administering grants because “it takes a lot of time, energy and work” to administer the grants.
GRADD will also administer a grant for a generator that the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency will take to community shelters during emergencies.
Fiscal Court also heard first reading on ordinance updating the Daviess County road, bridge and street system.
County Engineer Mark Brasher said the system is updated each year with the names of roads, bridges and streets that have been taken into the county system in the past 12 months.
This year, he said, nine roads have had their names corrected on the document and one new street in a subdivision on Daniels Lane has been added.
Fiscal Court next meets at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 11.
The meeting room will be open to the public that evening for the first time in two years.
