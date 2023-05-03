The state’s top law enforcement agency has made it easier to apply.
The Kentucky State Police now is accepting applications from Kentuckians interested in joining the agency with a mission to create a better, safer commonwealth, a news release from KSP said.
“We have greatly invested in our state police with higher salaries and advanced technology, and we are now calling upon our citizens to accept the challenge and join us in creating a better Kentucky for future generations,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in the release.
Individuals accepted to join Cadet Class 104, which is slated to begin in January 2024, will earn $65,000 annually, have access to an improved retirement system with a sick leave buyback program and the opportunity to work closer to home.
Interested applicants should go to the newly launched online portal at joinksp.ky.gov to submit their application. This portal allows individuals to submit an application from any electronic device.
“Applicants can apply for specific vacancies at the KSP post of their choosing. Once they complete all their testing, the top performers will be guaranteed a spot at the post of their choice,” KSP Recruitment Branch Commander Sgt. Michael Murriell said. “This new initiative will reassure applicants they can serve close to home.”
KSP is committed to maintaining and strengthening its workforce to enhance public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities it serves, according to the release. Troopers serve on the front lines daily by responding to calls for service and interacting directly with their communities to ensure safety and security for all.
Individuals who are ready to serve mankind, safeguard lives and property, assist their fellow brother and sisters in law enforcement and reduce crime are encouraged to apply, the release said.
Applications are due by close of business Aug. 31.
KSP is recruiting Kentuckians as new officers for Cadet Class 104 and currently certified peace officers for the law enforcement accelerated program (LEAP). To qualify for the 13-week LEAP training at KSP, a candidate must have been a full-time certified law enforcement officer for a minimum of two years. The candidate must not be under a local government contract with their current or previous police agency.
For more information on the application process, minimum requirements and a list of required supporting documentation, go to kentuckystatepolice.org.
For questions or assistance with applying, email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.
