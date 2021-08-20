The new downtown parking structure that Riverfront Brio plans to build with its Home2 Suites hotel and apartment complex across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center will have parking for about 250 vehicles, Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Development, said Thursday.
The city recently agreed to pay $3 million toward the cost of the structure to provide parking for 110 employees of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners as part of the deal to get Big Rivers Electric Corp.’s corporate headquarters and its 120 employees to move into downtown next year.
The city has been allowing Boardwalk’s employees to park on the property at 700 W. Second St., where Big Rivers plans to build.
Bob Berry, Big Rivers president, said his company will provide parking for its own employees and won’t need space in the Riverfront Brio garage.
“We are still working on the final design for the site, including the parking garage,” Ray said. “It is hard to isolate the cost of the garage from the entirety of the construction on the site due to the way the garage is being integrated under and into the buildings.”
He said the complex will have approximately 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurant space.
“The preliminary plans look amazing, and we estimate there will be somewhere around 250 or so parking spaces in the garage, plus a variety of residential amenities on top of the garage,” Ray said. “Our design team and construction superintendent, John Clancy, are working very hard to maximize the efficiency of the site, while truly creating that ‘wow’ factor in our downtown.”
Ray said he hopes to be able to release an artist’s conception of the new complex soon.
“As our design progresses, we will be working with the planning commission staff, downtown design administrator and the city engineer to progress through the permitting process,” he said. “Our goal is to complete the foundations and site work so that we can quickly get started on the vertical construction after the first of the year.
“You will see a great deal of activity in our downtown over the next couple of years as these projects take shape. This means more jobs, more people downtown and more residential density, which is key to a vibrant and progressive downtown core.”
At Thursday’s Owensboro Municipal Utilities board meeting, Tony Cecil said the utility should encourage Riverfront Brio to install charging stations for electric vehicles, so OMU doesn’t have to come back later and retrofit the facility for the stations.
“I don’t want it to fall back on us,” he said.
Ray said later, “Our design team is working on a recommendation on this. We are seeing more and more places where charging stations are available.”
Earlier this month, the Owensboro City Commission authorized Mayor Tom Watson to enter into an amended agreement with Riverfront Brio for the hotel, parking garage and apartments.
Ground was broken on the complex between Locust and Cedar streets in 2019.
City Manager Nate Pagan said recently that Riverfront Brio has 90 days to begin work on the hotel and parking garage.
The amended agreement allows the city to reduce the $3.5 million in incentive payments if construction deadlines aren’t met, Pagan said recently
After construction starts, the deadline to complete the hotel and parking garage is 24 months, he said.
The city, which is providing its incentive in five payments, will reduce the payment by 10% for every 30 days the work goes beyond the deadline, Pagan said.
City attorney Mark Pfeifer said work on the residential units that will be built at the hotel site must start within 180 days of the signing of the agreement and must be completed within 24 months of construction, or 30 months from the signing of the agreement.
The city has allocated $1.1 million in incentives for the residential units.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.