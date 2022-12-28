Highlands Latin School Owensboro (HLSO) is a new private, non-denominational faith-based school opening in 2023, with a goal of providing students with a classical education of the highest quality through teaching a well-established proven curriculum.
Charlotte Burton and Carrie Oliver are co-directors of the school.
Burton said the pair have known each other for awhile and go to the same church.
“We started talking about this some time ago and we both got excited,” she said. “Carrie has a son and their children go to school at the Highlands Latin School so we got excited. We’re excited to be able to offer parents in our community another option for their child’s education.”
Burton teaches Sunday school to first-graders and Oliver taught school for 25 years.
HLSO will be modeled after Highlands Latin School in Louisville, which has existed for over 20 years. The Louisville location uses the Memoria Press Classical Christian Curriculum.
“It’s not a start-up school, it will be a model,” Burton said. “... That school is well-established; it’s been going on for over 20 years and it has excelled in academics, in Christian education, not only in Kentucky, but on a national level.”
Burton said the two are looking to duplicate what is being done at the Louisville location for families in Owensboro.
“We will be under their standards; we will teach all of their curriculum, the classical Christian curriculum that they’ve developed and we’ll be a traditional school just like they are,” she said. “They will teach our teachers and train them and we’ll be accountable to their standards and guidelines.”
Burton said they’re looking to start with kindergarten through third grade classes, with the intention of adding a grade each year.
Classes will include teachings of phonics, reading, spelling, handwriting, arithmetic, geography, history, science, Christian studies, music, art and physical education. Latin curriculum will be taught beginning in the second grade.
“I’ve taught kindergarten through second grade and because of COVID-19, when all the kids were at home, I taught my granddaughter that lives in Owensboro so I have used this curriculum for three years,” Oliver said. “I’m starting to learn Latin with her because we’re homeschooling in second grade.”
When a child is taught to read, Oliver said they begin with phonics and move to reading chapter books and bigger words that are three- to five-syllables.
“When you already know the Latin roots and the Latin words, you know from one root, you might know 10 more words,” she said. “As they meet those words when they read more difficult passages, they already will know what those meanings are. That’s one of the reasons (to teach Latin).”
Burton said over half of the English language is derived from Latin, and Spanish and French has more Latin-rooted words.
“It helps develop the minds of ... kids faster,” she said. “They’ll understand not only English better, but the grammatical rules for English. I consider it more of a building block to not only understand English, but other foreign languages.”
Any students who enter the school after the second grade will begin learning Latin with the second grade curriculum.
“We’re hoping to start in the fall of 2023,” she said. “We have an open house on Jan. 8. We hope that everybody that wants to learn more about the Highlands Latin School will come on that day, even people that might want to teach, but certainly parents who have young children that are interested to see what we have to offer.”
The open house is from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, where the classes will be held.
“We’re not affiliated with Lewis Lane Baptist Church but they have been so gracious to open their doors and offer their facility,” Burton said.
Burton said classes will be held four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“As a parent, I see that as a benefit,” she said. “The fact that when they get older, they have homework, so instead of concentrating of doing your homework all on the weekend, which should be more of a family time, you have Monday to do homework or get ready for classes the next day.”
Tuition for the school is estimated to be approximately $5,400 a year for students, plus $400 for all materials, books and supplies. Burton said there will be a discount for families with more than one child, but that price has not been decided on yet.
“We’re trying to be affordable and competitive because we want as many students as we can get,” she said. “We want to open this up to as many students as we can. Down the road there many be potential scholarships because it’s such a wonderful curriculum and we want as many people as we can get.”
More information on HLSO can be found at highlandslatin.org/Owensboro or on Facebook and Instagram at Highlands Latin School Owensboro. Those interested may also call 270-903-2211 for additional details.
