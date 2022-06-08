Inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center are being offered a way to land jobs when they’re free again.
On June 20, Owensboro Community & Technical College will join with the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation, the Daviess County Detention Center, the City of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court to begin providing skills training for inmates who are nearing the end of their sentences and ready to re-enter the workforce.
In the past, many businesses and industries have written off people with felony convictions, no matter how far in the past, and not hired them.
But the shortage of people in the workforce is changing that.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said, “Because of the shortage of workers, employers have softened up to a certain extent. I’m confident that there will be opportunities.”
Brittaney Johnson, EDC president, said, “We very excited to implement this program. As we continue to face workforce challenges here locally and across the nation, we hope this is another way to continue to grow our pipeline, while also helping incarcerated men and women begin new chapters in their lives after they are released.”
Cindy Fiorella, vice president for Workforce Solutions at OCTC, said the Reentry Success Program will give inmates a chance to earn both the Enhanced Operator I and Workforce Readiness certificates through an online program.
The Enhanced Operator certificate is considered a leg-up in getting hired in a manufacturing environment, she said.
And the Workforce Readiness program teaches soft skills needed in most jobs.
Topics include Hand and Power Tools, Lean Operations, Safety and Problem Solving, and Workplace Principles.
Students will work at their own pace, Fiorella said, but most should complete the courses in four to five weeks.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the city and county have each committed $50,000 to fund the project.
Those selected for the program are state inmates who have been classified by the Kentucky Department of Corrections as community or minimum-level custody inmates.
The funding will allow 40 inmates to participate in the program.
But only five will be in the first class.
“We’re very grateful to the city and county for doing this,” Fiorella said.
She said she hopes OCTC can offer more hands-on skill training in the future, including carpentry, welding and forklift operations.
The students are already assigned as inmate workers with work assignments at the Detention Center.
They were viewed as ideal candidates because their cases have been adjudicated and resolved.
They are serving time for nonviolent convictions, which means they will likely be returning to the community soon, the EDC said.
“We are excited to be part of this community effort to support reentry and workforce readiness for the inmate,” Jailer Art Maglinger said. “The opportunity and willingness of these individuals in the workforce is a stabilizing factor and foundational component in their successful reentry.
“We are grateful for this team of community partners for helping us provide this resource, which is intended to benefit the inmates, their families and our community as a whole.”
“We can’t afford to have people out of the workforce,” Fiorella said. “Our employers need more workers.”
Mayor Tom Watson said, “Employment is an important part of successful reentry into the community after incarceration. This program will provide an opportunity to better prepare individuals for a positive crime-free life moving forward.”
Mattingly said, “This partnership will allow inmates to become thriving, productive Daviess County citizens.”
“The Reentry Success program is another example of this community’s ability to bring key stakeholders to the table to address workforce challenges,” Elizabeth Griffith, manager of business retention and expansion and workforce development for the EDC, said of the program.
