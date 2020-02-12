Downtown will be getting a new addition to its nightlife scene in April.
Bill Brown and John Condray will be opening The Pub on Second at 116-118 W. Second St. — where Condray operated Gambrinus Libation Emporium from 2009 to 2017.
When Gambrinus closed, the 170-year-old building became the home of The Hajimari Sushi Bar for about a year and more recently Azucar Lounge for about six months.
“The city needs something to work there,” Brown said. “I wasn’t going to do it without John. He knows how to make it work.”
He said they’ll announce The Pub’s concept closer to opening day.
It won’t have food, he said, but menus for downtown restaurants will be available and people can order food to be delivered from them.
That will help other downtown businesses and keep the bar’s expenses down, Brown said.
CYO Brewing, 119 E. Second St., closed recently.
But Brown said he hears that another bar may be opening there soon.
“You need several bars to bring people downtown,” he said. “There’s room for more.”
Brown said a lot of work will be done over the next 60 days, getting ready for the opening, with new lighting fixtures, new furniture and new paint.
He said, “We want to be open in time to reap the benefits of warmer weather with outdoor seating, Friday After 5 and other things.”
Brown, former vice president of business development at WaxWorks VideoWorks, said this is his first venture in the bar business.
The Pub on Second will be in the Smith-Werner Building, 116-122 W. Second, which was built about 1850.
In 2009, Larry and Rosemary Conder spent about $1 million to renovate it.
Brown said he and Condray are planning a soft opening on April 15 and a grand opening around May 1.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
