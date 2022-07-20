Daviess County’s new multimillion dollar radio system for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and first responders is nearing completion and is scheduled to go online this fall.

City-county 911 director Paul Nave told the 911 oversight board Tuesday work is underway on the transmission towers and backup systems, which means the system will be ready for testing by Aug. 1 or Aug. 2, Nave said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.