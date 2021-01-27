New REAL ID office is now open

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s regional driver licensing office in Owensboro finally has a permanent home.
It’s open now in the Daviess County Operations Center at 2620 Kentucky 81.
Last year, a temporary office opened on the second floor of the McAtee’s Building, 121 E. Second St.
That meant people in Daviess County didn’t have to drive all the way to Madisonville to get a REAL ID license that would let them board planes after Oct. 1, 2021.
The state had trouble rolling out the REAL ID program and initially, there were no plans for an Owensboro office.
But Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said that was unacceptable and started lobbying for an office here.
The coronavirus pandemic slowed the process.
But the permanent office — the state’s 13th — is now open in a larger space.
The announcement said the new office will process applications for REAL ID or standard licenses and ID cards.
Application for a REAL ID must be done in person, with proof of residence, Social Security and identity.
People wanting to renew or replace a standard-issue license or ID card can do so by mail or drop-off with the circuit court clerk’s office in the Morton J. Holbrook Jr. Judicial Building, 100 E. Second St., if there has been no change of name or address.
The state said the new office will enforce social distancing and the wearing of face masks and has a sanitized work station for every customer.
The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applicants can make appointments online at drive.ky.gov.
A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
