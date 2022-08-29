In March 2021, Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery & Mausoleum unveiled a fleet of 22 solar-powered robotic mowers as part of its initiative to go “green.”
A fiasco ensued.
Suited for flat terrain, the robotic mowers frequently stalled, flipped over and bumped into gravestones.
“This company [My Goat] came in, did a big pitch, said they didn’t think it would be a problem. They hadn’t really tested them in cemeteries, but they thought it wouldn’t be an issue,” said Misty Drew, general manager of Rosehill-Elmwood. “It seemed like a good idea, but it was a terrible idea.”
Drew said cemetery management quickly realized the solar-powered mowers were untenable, but the money they sunk into the project — both figuratively and literally, as sensors were buried in the grounds — put them in a bind.
“When we realized it wasn’t working, there was this really crazy period of, ‘Can we make it work?’ The community’s saying it’s not working, and we’re trying to figure out if it’s feasible because we put all this money into it, and we’re in a contract,” she said.
Drew said Rosehill-Elmwood severed ties with the robotic mower service earlier this year. But conditions at the cemetery didn’t improve much as a temp agency struggled to maintain the 77-acre site.
Workers would mow certain areas of the cemetery but fail to weed-eat around the monuments, or mow and weed-eat but leave grass clippings covering the gravestones.
The disheveled state of Rosehill-Elmwood prompted numerous complaints from residents on Facebook over the last year-plus, lamenting what they deemed to be disrespect shown towards their lost loved ones.
Drew and the cemetery’s new sales manager, Chris Sheridan, have promised improvements.
“I put myself in the family’s shoes. I’d be upset, too,” Sheridan said. “If I’m on a location, I treat the cemetery like my family is buried here.”
One of Sheridan’s first acts after taking the reins earlier this month was to hire a professional landscaping company, DeWayne’s Lawncare, to take care of the property. Sheridan said visitors to the cemetery should see workers there on a daily basis.
Though there is still much work to be done at the property, Sheridan and Drew said they’re aiming to have it in top shape for the annual Voices of Elmwood event on Sept. 15.
“What we’re saying to the community is: We agree,” Drew said. “Give us a little time.”
