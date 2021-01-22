The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County’s new executive director, Becky Barnhart, said the center’s primary focus these days is getting seniors fed and helping them through the pandemic.
Barnhart began her role as executive director at the end of November. Prior to that, she worked as the interim director of the Daniel Pitino shelter, the director of Adrienne’s House with New Life Church and has served on the Homeless Council of Ohio Valley and as an ambassador for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Barnhart said she wanted to become part of the senior center because she has a passion for nonprofits and has an appreciation for the assistance it provided her mother in the past.
“I was working in a for-profit environment and really, my passion is for nonprofits and those that are helping some of the most vulnerable in our society and the senior center has been an important part of our family because it’s been such an integral part of my mom’s life in her last couple of years,” she said.
Barnhart said her goal is “Just to grow and build on the foundation that the senior center has in this community already, which is strong and long,” she said. “It has a great reputation...”
While the senior center is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, Barnhart said it is still focused on serving seniors by providing about 600 meals Monday through Friday to seniors in the community.
Barnhart said prior to the pandemic, meal deliveries were income-based. Now, she said, anyone age 60 and over is eligible for meal deliveries. Since making this change, she said the number of meals being delivered to seniors has quadrupled.
Barnhart said she also hopes to implement virtual activities for community seniors through the senior center’s website and Facebook page. She said she is excited to provide necessary services for the senior community.
“I’m very excited. This is such a critical part of our community and everyone is affected by seniors,” she said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for the senior community center.”
Barnhart said seniors who would like to receive meal deliveries should call the Green River Area Development District at 270-853-1363 to sign up.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.