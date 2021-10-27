Gary Boswell, a former Daviess County commissioner, is planning to develop land adjoining Yellow Creek Park into what he hopes will be affordable single-family housing.
“I am hoping to hit the $150,000 to $200,000 price range,” said Boswell of the average home price. “I think that is an area that is kind of unmet right now.”
According to the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator's Office, Gary and Margaret Boswell purchased 11 parcels of land on Cambridge Drive and Sturbridge Place for $375,000 on Sept. 30, which includes 26 individual lots.
Boswell said the land was originally plotted and surveyed in 1962, but he believes issues regarding a lack of access to the RWRA sewer system prevented development at the time.
“Later on, RWRA extended sewer lines out there and picked up all those houses on 0.25-acre lots and put them on city sewer,” he said. “So those lots are ready to go”
Boswell plans to build the homes with a friend who is a local builder.
“I have already cleared the timber off of the property, and I'm in the process now of applying to have all the lines checked,” Boswell said. “It has already been surveyed and plotted in the past, and all the lots have already been divided and approved. I will just have to get them resurveyed because it has been so long.”
Boswell said he has previously built about 10 homes in the area, in addition to having operated a real-estate business for several years.
The land is currently zoned for single-use family homes, and he doesn't anticipate trying to have it changed.
He said construction on the homes will begin by next spring.
While the lots are located adjacent to Daviess County Parks's Yellow Creek Park — specifically the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village — Boswell said he doesn't anticipate there being any conflict with the ROMP Festival or the ROMP After Party.
Boswell said he believes it's the right time to be building more modest homes in the area.
“I think there is a lot of need,” he said. “I think most of the current builders here are building houses that are considerably higher priced, and I am hoping to maybe fill in a small niche here towards the lower end of the market.”
With the cost of building materials having risen higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boswell said he understands that it will be a challenge to bring houses to the market in his targeted price range.
“I hope I can,” he said. “You can't hit a target unless you have something to aim for.”
