Women who oversee the care of an aging loved one — or provide the care themselves — can soon share their heartaches and headaches with a local support group.
The Daughterhood Circle will host its first meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Mellow Mushroom, 101 W. Second St.
Owensboro’s group is the second Daughterhood Circle to form in Kentucky. The first started in Bowling Green in November.
Elizabeth Downing, of Bowling Green, works as the director of outreach at Timesavers, an agency that provides personal care services for elderly residents in Bowling Green and Owensboro. Through her job, Downing saw the need for a support group and started both Kentucky chapters of Daughterhood Circle.
“There has been a good response in Bowling Green,” Downing said. “I think there will be here (in Owensboro), too.”
The circle will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month. Women who can’t arrive on time should come when possible. Meetings are casual. Reservations are not necessary.
Women who attend may have parents living independently or in nursing home care. Parent-child dynamics are the same no matter where the parent lives, Downing said.
Her mother is 97 and is a Timesavers client. Downing benefits from Daughterhood Circle meetings.
“When people start to see themselves in shared circumstances, you can see the relief that they are not the only ones,” she said.
Daughterhood Circle members in Bowling Green tend to be in their late 40s to early 60s.
Monthly meetings average about 10 women. Downing said up to 15 would be a good number, but more than that may not be conducive for product ive conversations.
Why is the support group geared toward women?
Daughters make up about seven of every 10 adult children who assist aging parents, the Daughterhood Circle website reported.
“And, five of every six assume primary responsibility for the day-to-day, in-the-trenches, labor-intensive duties that keep a parent dressed, fed, bathed and out of a nursing home bed,” Anne Tumlinson, the support group’s founder, wrote on the website.
Tumlinson, who has spent two decades working on improving elder care, acknowledged the contributions of many sons; however, she said women are hardest hit when it comes to the loss of earned income and career advancement.
For more information about the first Daughterhood Circle meeting in Owensboro, contact Downing at elizabeth@mytimesaversky.com or Tina Wright at tina@mytimesaversky.com.
Information about the national organization and individual chapters can be found at daughterhood.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
