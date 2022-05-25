Baptist Health Paducah has invested in a neurological surgery tool that will help surgeons remove certain types of brain tumors while also saving the hospital money in the long run.

Dr. Thomas Gruber, a neurosurgeon at Baptist Health Paducah, was the first neurosurgeon in Kentucky to use a new headlamp device to help air the removal of glioma brain tumors that result from glioblastoma.

Patients ingest a drug known as Gleolan, or 5-Aminolevulinic Acid (5-ALA), which makes the tumor glow a bright, hot pink when viewed under the blue light of a headlamp during surgery. This makes the tumors stand out from healthy brain cells, Gruber said, and helps neurosurgeons make sure they are removing as much of the cancerous cells as possible.

“This provides a whole level of information we didn’t have before, where we can see tumors that we literally couldn’t see before, and you can keep working until all the pink stuff goes away,” Gruber said.

So far, Gruber said Baptist Health Paducah has used the headlamp and 5-ALA procedure on two patients since March to remove the patients’ gliomas, which form in the brain and spinal cord.

Gruber said one of the more common, prevailing methods to remove gliomas at larger hospitals has been to use an MRI machine inside of an operating room to take an image of a patient’s brain before surgery, then to take one image after surgery to see how much tumor tissue was removed.

The biggest drawback to this method is cost. Many smaller hospitals cannot afford to spend millions of dollars putting an MRI machine in an operating room and making accommodations in the operating room to put a machine in there, Gruber said. Since glioma cells look similar to health brain cells, Gruber said it can also be difficult for neurosurgeons to tell before they take the second MRI image whether all of the cancerous cells have been removed.

Compared to the millions of dollars that could have been spent on an MRI machine or on a specialized microscope, Gruber said the headlamp, produced by Design for Vision Inc., cost Baptist Health Paducah only around $7,500. Gruber also has special glasses specifically designed for him and his eyesight that allow him to better see the 5-ALA-affected gliomas glowing hot pink under the headlamp light.

Dr. Theodore Schwatrz, a neurosurgeon at Cornell University, was the first U.S. neurosurgeon to use the headlamp and 5-ALA compound system in March 2021.

While other neurosurgeons in Kentucky have used the 5-ALA chemical to remove gliomas, Gruber was the first Kentucky neurosurgeon to use the headlamp system in tandem with the 5-ALA chemical.

“This will become the standard of glioma surgery now because it’s way more affordable now than it ever was,” Gruber said.

Once a patient drinks the 5-ALA chemical under the supervision of hospital staff, their skin becomes photosensitive for the next 48 hours after taking the drug. Gruber said staff and nurses are trained to keep the patient in a dark room and to not turn on any lights, even overhead lights or lights from televisions, in the patient’s room.

Gruber said Baptist Health Paducah’s neurology department typically sees around 15 to 20 glioblastoma patients. About 12,000 patients in the United States are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.