Brand-new townhouses are going up near Paducah’s Exit 11.
Paducah resident Billy Vandergriff, owner of Heartland Investments, told The Sun the company is working to build 10, 4,000 square-foot buildings, with two 2,000 square-foot units in each building for a total of 20 units. It’s being developed on Shade Tree Drive, located off Old Husbands Road near Exit 11, and it’s incorporating “water and woods,” he said.
Vandergriff, who lives in the Southside area, said the Shade Tree townhouse development’s main building phase is about a $3 million investment, and he looks to complete all the buildings by the end of 2022.
The company wants to sell the homes at approximately $150 per square foot, and buyers will either rent them out or live in them. The developed property will include a large private lake across from the homes, which is currently underway, along with two buildings/four units that are being worked on.
He plans to list the first two buildings with a Realtor in January, with the hopes of having someone in the homes or under contract in February.
“Each of the townhouses out back will have a concrete slab patio,” Vandergriff said. “It has a three-foot retaining wall wrapped in stone, and then a brick fireplace built in to the back patio, and it overlooks about 100 feet of woods in the backyard, that we’re going to leave.
“The reason we named it Shade Tree — we wanted to make like a townhouse mini-subdivision, with as much privacy as you could get with townhouses.”
In other features, Vandergriff said the homes will have Mannington engineered hardwood flooring, custom tiled showers, granite countertops and sink tops for bathrooms, epoxy finishes on back patios, a two-car garage for each unit, and active dormers. They will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. When the homes are built, Vandergriff said it will put a storage building in for people with boats and RVs.
He said a goal for the housing development is to help boost Exit 11, which has several businesses in the area.
“My goal is to get the Southside where it’s got some nicer developments towards the exit, develop that land, and get it to where we have some higher quality housing like the rest of the town does, but without waiting through so many stop lights and so many big trucks,” he added.
The Sun also reached out this week to McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer about the general need for housing within the county. He anticipates an increased need in the future, referencing a possible commitment of a large employer to establish in McCracken County, but he didn’t elaborate.
“The challenge is going to be to provide the workforce of a 1,000 people or so, and, along with the workforce, is where are they going to live?” Clymer said.
“People like to live somewhat close to where they work. We have a large traveling population of people that travel 30 to 45 minutes or so, to and from work everyday — that those people, faced with the opportunity to have a much higher wage paying job, would likely want to live here in this community.”
He noted if “we can develop more housing,” that helps to solve that problem.
