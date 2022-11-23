And just like that, traditions change. Or maybe they don’t change so much as we dress them in some new duds, try a new color, something bolder or more subtle, warm them in a loden coat where once we wrapped them in linsey woolsey.
The recipe for dressing, never written down but passed along in the oral tradition, mixed with a wooden spoon in a crockery bowl well over 100 years old.
Always the same recipe. Always the same bowl. But now I sauté the vegetables.
The time-consuming cranberry salad, the soft ping of bouncing berries escaping the cast iron grinder cleated to the sink. The subtle guilt some years when I
use a food processor. Less guilt lately, once I learned this wasn’t some frontier recipe from my forbearers but fancy thing my grandmother saw in a magazine in the 1960s.
On Thanksgiving mornings my father would gather us up to ride with him to get our Aunt Georgie, who lived way out in the country, in Masonville. It seemed like such a long drive then, past empty tobacco fields and farm houses until we turned on Old Masonville Road to reach her little store with her little house attached.
She was quite old, or seemed so, with her grey hair piled up on her head, her eyes gigantic behind little round glasses. And tiny, she was tiny, but even so the floorboards creaked and listed as she gathered up Susie, her enormous ginger cat, to say goodbye.
We didn’t always volunteer to go with Daddy when he took her home. It was usually just past dark, and any trip that left street lights behind seemed a great distance then. The miles always longer the smaller the child. Masonville, six miles away, was the edge of my world.
Now, the dear hearts drive in from Washington, Louisville, and it seems like nothing.
Exciting, even, for the ones making the grand return. This year, my niece, Alex, and her husband, Dan, will be here with 2-year old Arthur. His younger cousin, Cy, will be here, too. Alex has offered to lead the kids in ornament making, if I will provide the place.
More from this section
Well, I reckon so.
Our Thanksgiving tables will be scattered all over town, and I am still not sure who I will be cooking for, but I have my list of traditional dishes. And come Friday, after naps, the little boys and their parents will show up here, and crafts will commence.
Figuring the attention spans of toddlers will be limited, I have invited the rest of the family over about 10 minutes later for a casual get-together, nothing fancy or long-lived, just a chance to visit and catch up and ending with plenty of time for the still young and energetic to get on with their evening plans.
I used to have evening plans over Thanksgiving weekend. Now, arranging around babies takes precedent, and that is just fine with me. By spring, we will have two more. In a few years, I can reprise my old tradition of sitting at the children’s table on purpose, because once they learn to talk I find them infinitely fascinating and entertaining.
I have gathered up fruit, fruit I say, for the little ones. Although I am told they also like cheese, and Goldfish, if I must. This is a new kind of snacking, so at odds with the bags of M&M’s and cookies their parents went through. The miles of fruit roll-ups. But no, these little boys like raisins, raspberries.
So, okay. Another new tradition. I prefer raspberries myself, now.
I will make the pies, the dressing, the bird. Squash casserole, sweet potatoes, that cranberry salad. I will remember my parents, and sweet Aunt Georgie, how dark and far from home it felt, just a handful of miles past the last street light.
But I will be happiest about Friday afternoon, sometime after the naps. The cinnamon ornaments that no 1-year-old can decorate. And probably not his 2-year-old cousin, either. But then, a craft session isn’t really the point. It gives us something funny to watch and laugh about while we reconnect as a family. The little ones may be eating raspberries but there will be other things for the adults, and the hour sufficient to allow for those evening plans.
And perhaps, if it goes well, a new tradition born.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.