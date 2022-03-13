When the city took possession of the former Gabe’s Tower property on Triplett Street, the idea was explored to move the Owensboro Transit Service offices and bus terminal to the site.
But the Federal Transit Administration nixed the idea, so a new location for the bus station will be considered in the future.
The idea of moving the OTS bus terminal out of downtown to Triplett Street had been considered for years. In 2016, then city manager Bill Parrish said the city had preliminary talks with federal officials about the location and were told there was a reasonable possibility of receiving federal funds to build a terminal at that site after Gabe’s Tower was demolished.
But at an Owensboro City Commission meeting earlier this month, commissioners declared the site surplus property so it could be sold to Owensboro Warehouse LLC. The firm plans to build an office building at the site.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the FTA determined the site was not suitable for a bus terminal. The FTA has rigorous guidelines about locating bus terminals near homes, Hancock said.
“We operate under the federal guidelines,” Hancock said. “We use their direction and their rules.”
Federal guidelines recommend keeping bus stations away from residents that would be bothered by noise or traffic from the facility, Hancock said.
Transit manager Pamela Canary said the transit study recommends the bus terminal be moved to another location, but did not recommend a specific site. Instead, the study recommends placing the terminal in a centralized location in an area with room for off-street parking for safety.
“But we haven’t pursued anything in regards to relocation,” Canary said.
Currently, transit officials are planning the changes in transit routes recommended in the study, Canary said.
“There are areas (the bus station) could fit, and we could move it,” Hancock said. “Now, we have to identify a particular piece of property.
“Ultimately, if we can identify that piece of property, we could move in the future, if funding is available.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.