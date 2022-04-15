A new monument honoring Daviess County veterans who have been inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame might be coming to Owensboro’s Smothers Park.
Adrian Bambini, regional coordinator for the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame, said a granite monument costing $10,000 has been ordered that will list the names of each person inducted into the hall of fame from Daviess County.
Bambini said he had initial discussions about the monument with Mayor Tom Watson in January.
“First I met with the mayor, and he put me in touch with the assistant city manager, and then Lelan (Hancock) and I went out to Smothers Park, and we looked around,” said Bambini of his efforts to secure a location for the monument.
Bambini said Hancock then sent him an aerial photograph marked with a preferred and secondary location within Smothers Park.
According to Bambini, the monument is five-foot tall, two-foot wide and has an eight-inch base. It is two-sided, with the front containing information about the hall of fame and the reverse listing the names of each inductee from the county.
Established in 2010, the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame honors veterans who have continued to serve their communities, counties and state through public service and volunteerism following their military service.
The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame recently announced that Keith Cain, former Daviess County sheriff, and longtime educator Harold “Mike” Robinson will be in its 2022 induction class.
Bambini said other counties are in the process of installing monuments to honor their Veterans Hall of Fame inductees.
“I think the recognition of people doing good, whatever it is, is important,” he said.
Bambini said that he is still trying to raise funds to pay for the $10,000 monument and is about halfway to his goal.
Organizations that have made donations include the Owensboro V.F.W. Post 696, Owensboro AmVets and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Bambini said the plans have not been presented to the Owensboro City Commission yet. The location would most likely need to be approved by a vote before everything is finalized.
Commissioners Larry Maglinger and Jeff Sanford said Thursday that they are unaware of the proposed monument.
Hancock did not return a request for comment Thursday.
