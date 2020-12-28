Terry Lee Ridley is more than ready to say goodbye to 2020.
So, he’s staging a New Year’s Eve show at Diamond Lake Resort called “Goodbye 2020.”
“We’ve got to try something,” the native of London, England, said recently. “We don’t want a long dark winter.”
Ridley said, “I’ve been in music for 20 years, earning an income and feeding my family. I came to this country where opportunity is still available. But I lost everything in 24 hours back in March. I’ve hardly played a show since.”
He said, “It’s a very, very bad situation for musicians and venues. And for people who want to come out and enjoy live music. I’ve suffered terribly from depression this year. Hopefully, 2021 is going to be a lot better.”
So how does a 35-year-old guy from England become a performer of 1950s rock ‘n’ roll and bring the energy of a young Jerry Lee Lewis to the stage in America?
“My dad was a disc jockey,” Ridley said. “I used to travel with him to the pubs and clubs around England. He had a lot of records from the ’50s. Elvis. Chuck Berry. Jerry Lee.”
Ridley was originally drawn to Elvis, performing his songs in karaoke contests when he was 7 or 8 years old.
“But I couldn’t play the guitar,” he said. “I could play the piano though.”
When he was 9, Ridley’s father popped a VHS tape of “Great Balls of Fire,” the Dennis Quaid movie about Lewis, in the VCR.
And Ridley was hooked.
“Here’s a guy who was really rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “Elvis became more of a pop singer in the ‘60s. But Jerry Lee was rock ‘n’ roll even when he was singing country music. I loved his attitude and his showmanship.”
His New Year’s Eve show will be the “wildest piano-pumpin’ show since Jerry Lee Lewis,” Ridley said.
But the show will feature more than a tribute to Lewis.
It will be an evening of “1950s piano pumpin’, honky-tonkin’ rock & roll,” Ridley said. “With songs from Jerry Lee, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Elvis and more.”
Barry and Marla Potter, who are usually part of Beverly “Goldie” Payne’s New Year’s Eve show at the Riverpark Center will be performing music from the ‘60s, he said.
Payne’s show was canceled by the pandemic.
Ridley performed at Diamond Lake in June — one of the few shows he’s been able to do this year.
“It was great and everybody had a good time,” he said.
Ridley said, “We’re taking all the precautions. People need to wear masks and we’ll keep them six feet apart from other groups.”
He said, “We can seat about 200 with the restrictions.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at door.
Kids 12 and under are admitted free.
The theater is also offering a 12-inch pizza with two medium drinks and two popcorns for $15 before the show.
Diamond Lake Resort is at 7301 Hobbs Road near West Louisville.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.