OWENWS-12-15-22 SWEARING IN

Charlie Castlen is sworn in as Daviess County judge-executive as his wife, Lisa Castlen, holds a bible during the ceremony led by Judge Tom Castlen on Wednesday in Daviess County Fiscal Court.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

It was standing room only Wednesday afternoon in the Daviess County Fiscal Courtroom, with dozens of family members, friends, and well-wishers in attendance to see the newly elected public officials take their oath of office.

“I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth, and be faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky so long as I continue a citizen thereof,” swore each newly elected official — along with promising to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as well as swearing that they’ve never fought nor challenged anyone to a duel with deadly weapons.

