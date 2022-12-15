It was standing room only Wednesday afternoon in the Daviess County Fiscal Courtroom, with dozens of family members, friends, and well-wishers in attendance to see the newly elected public officials take their oath of office.
“I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth, and be faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky so long as I continue a citizen thereof,” swore each newly elected official — along with promising to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as well as swearing that they’ve never fought nor challenged anyone to a duel with deadly weapons.
The new office holders are Judge-Executive-elect Charlie Castlen; commissioner-elects Janie Marksberry, Larry Conder and Chris Castlen; County Attorney-elect John Burlew; County Clerk Leslie McCarty; Sheriff Brad Youngman; and Jailer Art Maglinger. Also taking the oath of office were Property Valuation Administrator-elect Rachel Foster; constable-elects Kris Crawford, Steve Nave and Don Bennett; and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors Mark Irby, Dustin Warren, and Jeff Rice.
Judge Tom Castlen administered the oath of office. Before he did, outgoing Judge-Executive Al Mattingly spoke to congratulate the new officials and wish the departing office holders well in their future endeavors.
“The fact that I’m still judge-executive for 16 days and nine hours, I get to lead things off. I want to say thank you for those folks who served as an elected official for the last four years, and are retiring,” said Mattingly, who chose not to run for reelection this year. “In this day and age, it takes a lot of courage to put yourself out in front of the public, and suffer the slings and arrows.”
For some of the newly elected officials, including commissioner-elects Marksberry and Chris Castlen, this was the first time taking the oath of public office.
Others, such as Judge-Executive-elect Castlen, were familiar with the procedure. Castlen served 12 years as county commissioner and 10 years as city commissioner before winning the judge-executive chair last month.
But Wednesday was Castlen’s most memorable swearing-in, as he had the chance to do so with his wife, Lisa, having recently undergone major heart surgery.
“It was a very special moment to have her with me,” Castlen told the Messenger-Inquirer following his oath. “We knew election night that she was going to have her surgery on [Nov. 11]. I said on election night, ‘You know, it’s very good to have won this election, but I sure hope my wife comes through her surgery on the 11th because this would certainly have a different feel if she didn’t.”
Castlen said he’s looking forward to hit the ground running when he takes the helm as judge-executive next month. But with one more meeting of the current county government left to take place Thursday, he declined to say what the first items on his agenda will be.
“Right now, I’m not prepared to make any comments about the next year. We’re going to wrap up this year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.