NPES LUNCH SERVICES

Newton Parrish Elementary School food services team member Michelle Ferguson hands a lunch plate to kindergarten student Hannah Nugent, 5, as coworker Martha Timmons looks on during lunch hour Wednesday at the school in Owensboro. The staff was named “Team of the Year” by the Kentucky School Nutrition Association during its annual conference.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Newton Parrish Elementary School food services staff was named “Team of the Year” by the Kentucky School Nutrition Association during its annual conference.

Through creative marketing, communication and interaction with staff and students, lunch services worked on getting participation levels up for school-offered breakfast and lunch, raising the participation rate to more than 80% from 60-70% previously.

