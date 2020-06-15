Kiesha Arnold wants to make sure students are engaged on their summer vacation, in spite of the fact of having few opportunities for them this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is why Arnold, Newton Parrish Elementary School family resource youth service center coordinator, and other school officials, are providing Lunch & Learn activities at Newton Parrish every Wednesday through July 22. The Lunch & Learn activities will be given to the first 50 students who show up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to receive a meal at the school’s summer feeding site.
For example, the June 9 activity was providing a toothbrush, toothpaste, and guided instruction for students in an effort to help them better take care of their teeth.
For this Wednesday’s superhero-themed activity, Arnold said the school will be providing supplies for students to take home and make their own mask.
The schedule for the rest of the Lunch & Learns include:
June 24 will encourage students to go on an adventure to learn some facts.
July 1 will be another arts and crafts activity that enables students to create their own collage images.
July 8 is an educational activity about keeping hearts healthy.
July 15 is another arts and crafts activity.
July 22 will be an activity encouraging memory strengthening.
With the coronavirus limiting libraries and museums and closing many summer camps, she wanted to provide some activities to help students alleviate stress at home.
“The idea is to give kids something to do at home during these times when they don’t have access to some programs,” she said. “I wanted to try to provide that in the homes still.”
Anything to help students ease tensions at homes is a plus, she said.
“I feel like lots of our families have lost jobs or have reduced income at this time,” she said. “We are just trying to find ways to still encourage learning in the home, and to make it fun for them.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.