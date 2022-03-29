Studies have shown that kids who sit down and eat with their families tend to do better academically, have higher self-esteem, and are at a reduced risk for teen pregnancy and depression.
In an effort to promote using meals as a way to facilitate creating better family connections, Newton Parrish Elementary School, in partnership with RiverValley Behavioral Health, is hosting The Dinner Table Project.
The event, which will take place Tuesday evening at the school for 10 participating families will also include a presentation from RVBH about the importance of family dinner with no electronics.
Kiesha Arnold, Newton Parrish family resource center coordinator, said this event was specifically designed for students in second through fifth grade, and their families.
In April, the school will be hosting the event for kindergarten through first grade.
Instead of sending out a flier with the pertinent information on it, Arnold thought it would be better to invite families to participate. Families will also be provided dinner, and they can practice engagement.
It is her hope that the program can expand to other schools in the area, and not just those within the Owensboro Public Schools system.
“We want to show them how to carve out that important time together, and show them how to have conversations,” she said, adding that it might seem silly at first to have to provide that information to families.
With technology use on the rise for all ages, especially after the past few years, it’s important to make intentional efforts to create meaningful connections, Arnold said.
“We need to set good examples for our younger students, and build upon that,” she said.
Brooke Arnold, director of the RVBH Regional Prevention Center, said The Dinner Table Project was created by Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah. Each regional prevention center across the state has been part of the efforts to push the project out to each of the counties they service.
Families who eat together typically have better relationships, she said.
“If children have better relationships with their families, they are typically less likely to try drugs and alcohol,” she said.
Participating families receive a box, in which to place electronics during meal times.
They also have access to monthly newsletters that include conversation starters, recipes, and other information pertinent to health family development. For example, the March newsletter — which is available at thedinnertableproject.org — includes information about how to create and what to include in a household emergency kit, and how to be prepared for disastrous weather.
Developmental assets for young people, risk and protective factors that can contribute to substance use disorders, and strengthening families are key focuses of the project. The goal of the project is for families to have a meal together at least once a week, Brooke Arnold said.
“If they can do more then that’s awesome, but it can be hard to change habits all at once,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
