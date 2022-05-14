The Owensboro Convention Center has scheduled its next Cork & Cuisine event — Circuit de Monaco — for 6 p.m. May 26 in its West Ballroom.
Tickets are $75 or $130 for two.
That includes wines and spirits.
People must be at least 21 years old.
The announcement says, "Monaco boasts a flavorful cuisine all its own with a fusion of French, Italian, and Mediterranean. Guests can enjoy an array of internationally themed cuisine over a five-course dining event."
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the convention center box office.
