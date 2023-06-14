Justice Shea Nickell, who represents the state’s First Supreme Court District, talked about the importance of an independent judiciary Tuesday to the Kiwanis Club of Owensboro.
Nickell, who has been a state Supreme Court justice since being appointed to the bench in 2019, spoke about the court’s process for making decisions during his remarks Tuesday at Briarpatch Restaurant.
Nickell represents Daviess County on the court. The county was shifted to the First Supreme Court District in 2022.
Nickell, a Court of Appeals judge before being appointed to the Supreme Court, said hearing cases is “a very sobering experience, because of the decisions you make.”
“At the level I’ve been allowed to serve at now, our decisions affect not just the persons in front of us” but the entire state, Nickell said.
The Supreme Court oversees the state’s court system and hears cases that have been sent to it from the Court of Appeals. Supreme Court rulings set legal precedent for the state.
The process involves justices reading filings and listening to arguments. Nickell said the justices question attorneys making the arguments.
“At the end of the day, we want you to feel you’ve had your day in court and that you were heard,” he said.
After arguments are heard, justices meet to discuss their opinions. Over time, a consensus begins to emerge, and a justice is appointed to write an opinion, Nickell said.
But the process still isn’t done. After the justices have read the opinion, they vote on if they agree with the ruling. A justice who disagrees can write a dissent, which sometimes sways the outcome of the vote, Nickell said.
“Hopefully, we get to the right decision at the end,” he said.
The process is civil, Nickell said, with justices arguing over the law while not becoming personal in their debates.
“We have not lost the ability to disagree without being disagreeable and denigrating each other,” Nickell said. “We can disagree strongly, and we can still leave the room as colleagues and friends.
“We have lost that as a society.”
Judges, Nickell said, should not be expected to support a particular political party.
“One of the things that concerns me is some folks would have judges take a litmus test before being appointed or elected to a (judge) position,” Nickell said. “I think that would be counterproductive. To have the rule of law, you must have independent judges.
“There are times we write opinions that don’t reflect our personal views.”
People who don’t like a Supreme Court ruling have the option of lobbying their state legislator to have the law changed, Nickell said.
“Don’t shoot the messengers, which are judges,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
