Nicky Hayden apartments to open soon

The Daniel Pitino Shelter already received six applications for the Nicky Hayden Apartments, a new $1.5 million affordable housing project in its final stages of construction at Fifth and Walnut streets.
One tenant has been approved and is ready to move in when the 12-apartment complex is ready, said Michele Johnston, Pitino Shelter executive director.
At this time, the shelter is taking tenant applications to fill the remaining units. To apply, email Andrea Mattingly at andrea@pitinoshelter.org.
Johnston asks applicants not to call the shelter. All questions will be answered by email.
Johnston expects to apply for an occupancy certificate in mid-June. Residents can move in shortly afterward.
Construction took a bit longer than expected, especially since COVID-19 because workers couldn’t be on the site at the same time.
“It seems like once they got going it went really fast,” Johnston said.
The complex, which offers permanent supportive housing units, sits across Walnut Street from the Pitino Shelter.
To qualify, residents can’t earn more than 60% of the area’s median income. Eight apartments are reserved for those who earn 50% or less of the median income.
Rent is $420 a month, Johnston said. A $300 deposit can be divided into $25 increments and can be added to the monthly rent in an effort to help those who can’t come up with the entire deposit at one time.
Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Tenants will pay for electricity, which is estimated to cost $97 a month.
The 774-square-foot apartments contain a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bath. They are designed for single individuals or couples. Non-married couples can apply, Johnston said.
Each unit comes with kitchen appliances and washer-dryer hookups, but washers and dryers are not included.
Some tenants will move in with little or no furnishings, Johnston said.
“We are looking for partners to sponsor an entire unit or a room in a unit to be furnished,” she said.
The Pitino Shelter hopes to collect more than just furnishings. For example, tenants may need sheets, towels and other household items.
Social groups, businesses or individuals who want to contribute to the Nicky Hayden Apartments should contact Johnston at michele@pitinoshelter.org.
The apartment complex is named after the late Nicky Hayden, an Owensboro native and pro motorcycle racer who won the MotoGP World Championship in 2006. He died in May 2017 while he was on a bicycle ride in Italy.
One of his sisters, Kathleen Hayden McFadden, serves on the Pitino Shelter board. Although McFadden drives by the apartments weekly, she toured a unit Thursday for the first time.
“These are really beautiful,” McFadden said of the apartments. “I know my parents are really proud, and we’re excited to continue Nicky’s generous legacy.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
