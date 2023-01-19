Life Community Church (LCC) is hosting the first in-person Night to Shine event on Feb. 10 after two years of being virtual.
This event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and is part of an international celebration of embracing people with disabilities and to “rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved,” according to a press release sent by LCC.
“Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people and families with special needs,” said Michael Edwards, lead pastor of the church. “This event is an opportunity for Life Community Church to contribute in our small way in making Owensboro a better place to live for everyone.”
Edwards said Night to Shine is an opportunity for the church to do more of what they do — care for people and be part of changing the world.
“Through all the effort that goes into this each year, we get to express what we believe about humanity — every single person matters to God and is worthy of respect and dignity,” he said.”
Every guest of Night to Shine enters the event on a red carpet with a welcome from a crowd and paparazzi. Guests will get to use hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors and a dance floor. A king and queen will also be crowned during the night.
Kerri Booker, one of the event coordinators, said Night to Shine began internationally in 2015, with LCC joining in 2017. In 2021 and 2022, the event was held virtually and 2020 was the last in-person Night to Shine.
“Everybody is so excited to be back in person this year,” Booker said. “It’s probably the best response we’ve had as far as guests and volunteers. On the first day we opened up guest registration, we were full. We met our initial capacity within six hours.”
Booker said the biggest barrier has been volunteer participation.
“Each guest that comes has one volunteer and that volunteer is called a ‘buddy,’ ” she said. “Their job is to go around and hang out with the guests for the night and show them around to the different areas.”
Night to Shine will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center from 6 to 9 p.m. for people with disabilities age 14 and older. Guest registration began Nov. 1, 2022 and there are 40 people on the current waiting list.
“There is always a need for more volunteers, and more businesses to partner with us as we create a great experience for our guests,” Edwards said.
Volunteers are needed for the event to allow for more attendance. For additional information, visit www.lifeowensboro.com.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
