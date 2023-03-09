NIMCO and the Green River District Health Department are partnering for a narcan distribution event on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NIMCO, 102 State Route 81 North.
Jessica Blus, customer service representative for NIMCO, said the company specializes in Red Ribbon Week items and works with drug prevention.
“We have figured out that fentanyl is the new deadly drug that’s out there,” she said.
Blus said there has not been a narcan distribution event held in McLean County before.
“The main reason we are wanting to do it is because we don’t think most parents know that drugs are usually laced with fentanyl,” she said. “I thought kids were actually taking fentanyl. It’s something they take and they don’t know about it.”
Blus said she hopes that parents never have to use narcan but that it is good to have on-hand in the case of an accidental overdose.
The hope is to continue hosting narcan distribution events, Blus said.
“Per the sheriff, McLean County has not had any overdoses due to fentanyl in the county,” she said. “Right now it doesn’t seem like there’s a need for it but I know unfortunately there might be a need for it at some point.”
Blus said she has reached out to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police about being at the event.
During the event, GRDHD will be handing out the narcan. A representative from Hopkinsville-based addiction treatment center Redeemed and Restored will also be present to provide information.
“We will also have some information from Community Church in Calhoun,” Blue said. “They are really big on addiction recovery.”
Blus said the event is not just centered around those in addiction recovery.
“It’s kind of like wearing a seatbelt, you’re not planning on wrecking your car but if you do, you want that seatbelt there,” she said. “If something does happen, you’re going to have a way to save a life.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
