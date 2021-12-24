Last fall, Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said he hoped to have concerts back in Woodward Theatre on a regular basis in 2022.

It looks like that’s happening.

The Hall of Fame has announced nine concerts for either the Woodward or the Owensboro Health Lobby Stage already for 2022, starting with Rodney Dillard & The Dillards on Jan. 15.

Tickets are $20.

Dillard, who will be 80 in May, is the last surviving member of the original band that won a national following playing “The Darlings” on “The Andy Griffith Show from 1963 to 1966.

The Dillards were among the first bluegrass groups to use electric instruments. They are considered to be a pioneer of the burgeoning southern California folk rock, country rock and progressive bluegrass genres.

Also on the bill for 2022 are:

• East Nash Grass on Feb. 5.

The band got together for the first time in 2017 as a pickup gig band and evolved into a full-time touring group.

Tickets are $20.

• The Kody Norris Show on Feb. 12.

Norris and his band have been called retro, hillbilly, bluegrass or rockabilly.

They bring a complete show with colorful suits adorned with rhinestones, classic hats and ornate boots, along with a sound from the days of Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin and the Stanley Brothers.

Tickets are $20.

• Brennen Leigh on Feb. 26.

Tickets are $20.

Leigh’s storytelling style has won her fans in Europe, Scandinavia, the United States, South America and the United Kingdom.

Her songs have been recorded by Lee Ann Womack, Rodney Crowell and others.

• We Banjo 3 on March 18.

Tickets range from $38 to $45.

The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet — comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley — has been a fan favorite at ROMP and at previous appearances at the Hall of Fame.

• Rhonda Vincent on March 25.

Tickets are $38 and $44.

The “Queen of Bluegrass Music” returns to Owensboro, where she has performed many times in the past two decades.

She won a Grammy for “Best Bluegrass Album” in 2017 and an Entertainer of the Year (2001), Song of the Year (2004) and seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association (2000-2006).

• Darin & Brooke Aldridge with John Cowan on April 23.

Tickets are $32 and $38.

The Aldridges have been a top bluegrass band for more than five years and Cowan, “The Voice of Newgrass,” was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame along with the rest of New Grass Revival.

• Dailey & Vincent on May 6.

Ticket prices to be announced later.

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent have become a major force in bluegrass since they joined forces in 2007.

They have won 13 awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and 23 from The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, along with two Grammy Award nominations.

• The Dan Tyminski Band on May 14.

Tickets are $34 and $44.

Tyminski has been known to bluegrass fans for three decades, but his big break came when he supplied the vocals for George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brother’s “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow” in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” in 2000.

All shows begin at 7 p.m.

