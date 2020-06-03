Nine people have filed for seats on the Owensboro and Daviess County boards of education.
Four are vying for city school district seats up for grabs, and five who are seeking a spot on the county school board.
There are three available seats on the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education. Two incumbents, Jeremy Edge and Melissa Decker, have both filed for a second term. Leigh Rhoads-Doyle and Mallory Leucht have both decided to run for the first time as Dan Griffith chose not to re-file.
Griffith said one of the reasons he chose not to run again is because he doesn’t have any more children going through the school system, something he said important for a board member.
“I am slowing down a little bit,” he said. “I think it’s a great time for a new board member to be coming on with the new superintendent. Matthew Constant is phenomenal. The system is in good shape.”
Decker is the current vice-chairwoman of the board and her children have gone through the school system. She is a homemaker.
She said she has been involved as long as she has had children in the school system — from volunteering at the high school by answering phones to sitting on site-based decision-making committees.
“I want to make sure that Owensboro Public Schools continue the history of innovation and excellence, and continue that deep, deep tradition of caring for all the students and making sure they get the best in education,” Decker said. “I think our children need people who care about them now, as well as their futures. I think we have a great system, and I want to help keep it a great system and/or make it even better.”
Edge, the current school board chairman, also has children in the school system. He is a financial advisor with R.W. Baird.
He said he enjoyed serving his first term and wants to continue to move the school system forward. He thinks having kids in the system gives him a different perspective because he is both a board member and a parent.
“I’m in the school a lot,” he said. “I talk with teachers, principals, and I feel like I get a first-hand perspective. I hope the voters in the district give me another opportunity. I enjoyed it and I feel like we have done some good work.”
Rhoads-Doyle and her husband also have children in Owensboro schools. She works part-time as an attorney with the Rhoads and Rhoads law firm.
She has a vested interest, she said, in ensuring that children get the best education they can, but also wants to make sure others in the community have a voice.
“The Owensboro Public Schools staff and teachers work really hard to help all students have a sense of belonging,” Rhoads-Doyle said. “I want all students to feel secure and cared for. I feel like OPS does that well, and I want to be there helping in any way I can.”
Leucht has a son in the school system and works in financial aid with Owensboro Community & Technical College. She is also a resident director on Kentucky Wesleyan’s campus.
She wanted to run for a seat on the board to encourage change across an already-successful district, she said, but especially to advocate for more programs for minority students.
“I want to serve that community and make sure other children like my son are being served well,” she said. “I am very hands-on, very active. There are a lot of things for me to learn as well, and I’m looking forward to that. I want to be involved with the community and get everybody to connect. It’s more important than ever to make sure our kids feel loved and safe at schools. I really want to bring that to the forefront this upcoming year.”
The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education also has vacant seats for districts three, four and five. Three school board members are running for re-election — Frank Riney III (district four); Dale Stewart (district five); and Todd Anderson (district three). Also running are Dianne Burns Mackey (district three) and Sharon Castle (district four).
Anderson’s children attended county schools, He is an employee at Assured Partners.
He chose to run for re-election because he wanted to see current DCPS projects finished. He said the district has a lot of momentum going with the current remodel at Apollo High School and the building of a new Daviess County Middle School.
“A lot of things go into those decisions, and a lot of time and effort,” he said. “I want to see those projects complete. Stakeholders can expect total transparency from me, and expect that I am open to talk to them at any time. I will do the best I can for the kids, and I will put them first in all the decisions that I make.”
Castle and her husband own and operate the Windy Hollow Camp Ground, and have had children go through the county school system as well.
She previously ran for west county commissioner in 2010 and decided to run for the county school board because she is impressed with its successes.
“I’m also interested in controlling the spending,” she said. “It’s important to get things done, to make things happen, but it’s also important to save your money.”
Stewart retired after being in education for 39 years, 29 of which were within DCPS. He has had all three of their children go through Daviess County schools.
He refiled for the seat because he also wants to see current construction projects to completion. He also knows trying times could be ahead and wants to be a part of ensuring schools get back up and running smoothly.
“My passion is education,” he said. “I have always had a passion for doing what’s right for the school system. I just would like to continue to demonstrate that passion.”
Riney is running for his 12th term on the school board. He said he was never the youngest board member in the state of Kentucky, but at this time he is the senior board member in the entire commonwealth. His children have also gone through the school district. He is employed at Hartz Construction.
Riney wanted to run again because he wants to see to it that young people have a good education, he said, and to ensure the board members are good stewards of taxpayer money.
“I try to be responsible,” he said. “It’s important to look after the financial part of it. I know there are a lot of people struggling. I try to spend money (in the district) like I’m spending my own money. I think it’s important to be accountable to people in that regard. I have tried to represent the people and be accountable and help the people in any way that I could.”
Several attempts to contact Mackey were unsuccessful. Mackey taught in county school system for more than 35 years and previously served two terms on the DCPS board of education from 2008 to 2016, when she lost the seat to Anderson.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
