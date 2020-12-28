Nine area high school students have been accepted into the Kentucky Music Education Association All-State Ensembles.
Samantha Hines, Owensboro Catholic High School senior, was named first chair flute in the All-State Concert Band.
From Apollo High School, senior Benjamin Royalty was accepted in the All-State Orchestra on French horn; and both senior Sophia Waldschmidt and sophomore Holly Whittaker were accepted into the Commonwealth Orchestra on bass.
From Daviess County High School, Emma Smith, a senior French horn player, was accepted into the All-State Symphonic Band, and Jacob Nugent, a junior trumpet player was accepted into the All-State Band.
Three Owensboro High School students qualified for the All-State Band: Ethan Rouch, on alto saxophone, Scarlet Head, on flute, and Colt Howard, on bass clarinet.
Owensboro Catholic Schools Band Director Ed Houser said he is very proud of Hines and all of her accomplishments.
“She is not only a great flute player, but an excellent role model in our band program,” Houser said. “She is dedicated and has very high standards for both her academics and musicianship. Making All-State Band is one of the highest accomplishments for a band student and we are thrilled that Sam will represent Owensboro Catholic at All-State.”
DCHS Band Director Nate Clark said he is also extremely proud of the hard work and dedication from both Emma and Jacob.
“Though all of the DCHS band students are great students, those that make the All-State Band are true exemplars of work ethic, musical ability and the DCHS band tradition,” Clark said.
Drew Tucker, AHS band director, echoed this sentiment, and added that Benjamin, Sophia and Holly have a “dedication to musicianship and the band and orchestra programs at Apollo.”
“These students continue to go above and beyond each day in order to improve themselves,” Tucker said. “Being selected among the top musicians in the state of Kentucky is a testament to their level of dedication.”
OHS Band Director Abe Barr said Ethan, Scarlet and Colt all pushed themselves during an extremely difficult year to learn “incredibly challenging music.”
“They sought help from private instructors and practiced countless hours in order to be selected for this honor,” Barr said, adding that these students also worked with other OHS fine arts teachers to “hone their craft” before auditions.
KMEA has not set a date for an in-person concert, but students are rehearsing virtually with other All-State ensemble members across the commonwealth at this time.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
