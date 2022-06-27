Situated at the corner of W. Ninth Street and Poplar Street, a lone monument and informational sign are the lone features of this city park.
Coming in at 3-acres, Ninth Street Park was originally acquired for use as a cemetery in 1840, becoming the second oldest burial ground in Owensboro.
According to the book, “History, Owensboro Parks and Recreation,” published in 1990 by Evan Ray Russell, the majority of the graves at what was then Ninth Street Cemetery were moved to a third burial ground located off Fifth Street called Rural Cemetery.
The Messenger-Inquirer reported in its Aug. 19, 1999 edition that the discovery of graves at the park would prevent any amenities from being added to the vacant park.
According to that story, “An unknown number of unmarked graves are located at the tiny city-owned park near Ninth and Poplar, City Manager Ron Payne told the Owensboro City Commission Wednesday.”
The article says that the only way the city could develop the park would be to remove the graves to another cemetery, something Payne said at that time would be an expensive undertaking.
“City commissioners had hoped to purchase $20,000 worth of playground equipment for the park, which currently sits empty after the commission removed playground equipment from Smothers Park to make way for the Col. Shelton Freedom Memorial,” the article reads.
Mayor Waymond Morris said at the time that the city would erect a marker or plaque there to maintain the property’s sacred status and avoid future confusion.
The June 14, 1923, issue of the Messenger-Inquirer reported that two sets of human remains had been discovered while work was being done along W. Ninth and Poplar streets.
“Excavators working on a ditch for laying mains in Poplar Street at Ninth, dug up this morning parts of the skeletons of two people, buried about six feet under the ground,” the article states. “The parts dug up this morning were two skulls and the remainder of two bodies.”
It was not the first time that remains from the old Ninth Street Cemetery had been unearthed due to urban development.
“Residents of that part of town recalled that a few years ago, when excavations were being made for sewage connections for the store now occupied by C.J. Montgomery, a skeleton was dug up there, evidently that of a woman, rubber hair pins being found in a state of relatively good preservation near the skull,” the article also reported.
Today, the monument dedicated by the city in 1999 stands within the park designating the land as the “Early Settlers Cemetery.” An inscription at the base of the monument reads, “Where we stand they stood, where we are they were, where they are, we will be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.