The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will kick off the fall concert season in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Woodward Theatre at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.
Tickets are $58 and $68.
They’re available at bluegrasshall.org.
During its 50th anniversary tour in 2018, the Dirt Band grew to a six-piece band for the first time since its early jug band days.
The lineup now features Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter, Jim Photoglo, Ross Holmes and Jaime Hanna.
Fadden and Jeff Hanna have been with the band since the summer of 1966 in Long Beach, California, when what was then a jug band hit the folk rock scene wearing pinstripe suits from the 1920s and cowboy boots.
Over the past 55 years, a lot of labels have been applied to the Dirt Band — folk, country, folk rock, country rock, country pop.
In 2017, when the band was at ROMP, Fadden said, “We’ve covered a lot of avenues with our band. We’ve stayed the same, but the formats of radio have changed. It’s somewhat ironic that we were considered a West Coast rock band and then a country band without changing.”
Hits include “Mr. Bojangles,” which went to No. 9 on the pop charts in 1970, “Dance Little Jean” from 1983 and “Long Hard Road,” “Modern Day Romance” and “Fishin’ in the Dark,” all of which topped the country charts in the 1980s.
In 1971, the long-haired California rockers went to Nashville to record an album called “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” with country and bluegrass legends like Roy Acuff, “Mother” Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Merle Travis, Pete “Oswald” Kirby, Norman Blake and Jimmy Martin.
Bill Monroe refused to participate.
But the platinum-selling album, which garnered two Grammy nominations, has been called “the Most Influential Americana Album” of all time.
“Those people were so nice to us,” Fadden said. “We were realizing a dream doing that album. The generosity of those people was amazing.”
In 1989, the band recorded “Circle Volume II” with Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Levon Helm, John Hiatt, Bruce Hornsby, John Denver, Ricky Skaggs, New Grass Revival, Roy Acuff, Jimmy Martin, Earl Scruggs and others.
It won three Grammys and a Country Music Association award for Album of the Year.
Volume III was released in 2003.
In addition to the ROMP performance in 2017, the Dirt Band played the old Executive Inn a couple of times in the ‘80s.
And the band performed in Beaver Dam in 2019.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
