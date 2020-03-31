No bids were received to rehab the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and now city officials will likely go back to the drawing board in the hopes of making the project more attractive to potential developers.
Kalyn Fox, purchasing agent for Owensboro, said a team of city staff members will likely meet and reach out to developers to determine why the project attracted no interest. The staff plans to re-evaluate the proposal and it will likely be a few weeks to a month before the project picks up traction again.
“We can’t meet right now because of the whole coronavirus situation going on,” she said.
Officials could not say for certain if the coronavirus was a factor in the lack of bids.
The bidding, which closed Thursday, called for the construction of a new senior center and the rehabilitation of the current one.
The request for proposals provided a list of preferred specifications for the new senior center, including a 37,500-square-foot maximum limit with a walking track, an activity area, kitchen space and office space.
A community services survey was also attached to the RFP, highlighting programs and activities community members would like to see in the design of the new facility. Although the RFP called for the rehab of the current senior center, the possible developers could have transformed the current existing center into something else, such as housing. Demolition was also an option, however, the developer would have had to define a new use for the site.
The city opened the project for proposals in January.
When reached Monday, Dana Peveler, executive director for the senior community center, said she was not aware that the city had received no bids and that her current efforts were focused elsewhere.
“We’ve been so worried about making sure that our seniors are fed and safe and healthy that honestly, the new building has taken a back seat,” she said, adding that the center’s guests are in good spirits.
The current senior center was constructed in the 1930s as an elementary school. It has been used as a senior center since 1982. Peveler previously told the Messenger-Inquirer that the current building is outdated and the center needs additional space to accommodate more people.
Although not directly related, the senior community center is located in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area, an area of northwest Owensboro that is slated to receive millions of dollars in public and private money to be used for neighborhood revitalization for the next five years. The area tentatively includes Walnut Street in the east, West Fifth Street in the south, Ewing Road in the west and the city limits at the Ohio River in the north.
Abby Shelton, community development director, said the revitalization plans are still on track. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is slated to give $5 billion to the Community Development Block Grant Program. The program, which is managed by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be used by the city for the revitalization efforts.
“I’m going to try to figure out how all that funding comes into play because if we’re going to get extra funding then we need to put that programming into the (plan),” Shelton said. “We’ll still submit and that’s still going to move forward.”
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
