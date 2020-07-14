A Daviess County grand jury has determined no criminal charges will be filed in an April collision that killed a woman when she was struck by a vehicle on Kentucky 56.
The grand jury heard details about the incident last week. The April 16 collision killed Kristine Rhineburger, 38, of Owensboro.
The investigation was handled by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Major Barry Smith, the department’s chief deputy, said Monday the grand jury did not issue an indictment.
“With the grand jury not indicting or finding a substantial charge or reason to charge the driver of the automobile,” the incident will be ruled accidental, Smith said.
At 8:57 p.m. on April 16, a driver in the 4900 block of Kentucky 56 reported seeing a woman lying in the roadway. Sheriff’s department reports say Rhineberger was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and pronounced deceased.
A few minutes before the incident, another driver called 911 dispatch and reported seeing a woman wearing dark clothing walking in the 5300 block of the highway, reports say. After the vehicle was determined to be a beige 2004-06 Ford Ranger and that information released to the public, the driver contacted deputies.
Reports say the driver told deputies he was on the road when he struck what he believed to be an animal. Smith said the man told deputies he stopped, got out of his vehicle and looked around but couldn’t locate anything. He went home and told family members he’d struck something. A family member saw the vehicle description and told the man about it the next day.
“He knew he had struck something, but he had no idea what he had struck at that time of night,” Smith said. “... He didn’t know if he hit a doe or animal, or what the situation was.”
The incident report says Rhineburger was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway. The reports say a toxicology test found Rhineburger had used methamphetamine and was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Corporal Tyler Free of the sheriff’s department wrote, “It is this investigator’s opinion that this collision is due to (Rhineburger’s) intoxication and (her) wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway at night. There does not appear to be any contributing factors to the collision on the part of (the driver).”
Rhineburger was staying at a nearby hotel at the time of the accident. The area of Kentucky 56 where Rhineburger was struck is not well lit, Smith said.
