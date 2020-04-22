Both the state and federal governments have extended the deadline for filing income taxes to July 15 this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But there has been some confusion about whether people have to pay interest on the taxes due if they haven't filed yet.
Jill Midkiff, director of communications for the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, said people don't have to worry about interest.
"No fees, penalties or interest will be applied until July 16, 2020," she said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.