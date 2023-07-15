Calhoun residents were able to begin purchasing alcohol in the city two months ago after the Nov. 8 wet-dry vote passed 173-99.

Mayor Bruce Cabbage said there have only been two businesses apply for beer licenses — the Ideal Mart and Marathon gas stations on Main Street.

