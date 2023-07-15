Calhoun residents were able to begin purchasing alcohol in the city two months ago after the Nov. 8 wet-dry vote passed 173-99.
Mayor Bruce Cabbage said there have only been two businesses apply for beer licenses — the Ideal Mart and Marathon gas stations on Main Street.
“They both applied in February and became operational in about March or April,” he said. “Restaurants have not applied yet, and we’re only allowed to have two liquor licenses in Calhoun.”
Cabbage said any business that applies for a beer or liquor license must be inspected by Alcoholic Beverage Control to make sure everything mets qualifications and to go over rules and regulations.
The two gas stations currently selling beer have built walk-in coolers, and Cabbage said everything has been going well so far.
“The people I’ve talked to say there have been quite a bit of sales,” he said. “There have been no issues or problems with sales.”
Last week, a rumor began circulating that Myer Creek Park would see alcohol sales for the annual Ag Fair.
“There are no alcohol sales allowed in the park,” Cabbage said. “There was a mutual agreement for the park, and the county and city would have to be on board to annex the park for that to change.”
Cabbage said there have been some inquiries from people interested in having alcohol sales in the park, but annexing the area has not been brought up in a formal meeting.
“It’s not a pressing issue to get alcohol there,” he said.
Businesses interested in applying for a beer or liquor license can visit Calhoun City Hall.
Alcohol sales in Calhoun are from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
