Cody James Appleton is soaking up the sun and enjoying summer vacation before heading back to McLean County Middle School for his seventh-grade year.
But the 13-year-old has also kept busy training, traveling and competing in the world of WCMX.
Appleton was born with spina bifida but has been determined to overcome any obstacles that come his way.
By the age of 3, he tried out WCMX — a sport where wheelchair athletes perform tricks adapted from skateboarding and BMX — after witnessing some inspiration.
“I saw a guy when I was in the hospital,” he said. “He’s the guy that did the world’s first wheelchair backflip.”
That person was Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, who invented WCMX.
Fotheringham, also born with spina bifida, has since gone on to receive national exposure and was recently named the runner-up on the inaugural season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” in March.
Appleton competed in the sport just four years later at the WCMX World Championship in Texas. His mother, Samantha Appleton, said the family saw a flyer online about the event.
It was there that Cody James Appleton was able to meet Fotheringham in-person and even got some one-on-one time.
“It was pretty cool getting to ride with him, and I also got to ride with him aside from the competition,” Appleton said.
Riders use specialized wheelchairs for WCMX, to execute tricks and stunts, that come with a reinforced framing, grind bar, carbon fibre push wheels, skateboard or rollerblade wheels, suspension castors and a seatbelt.
“The way that it is designed is that it can receive higher impacts when it drops off the ramps,” Samantha Appleton said. “It also has different pressure points, so that when they do drop, they’re not hurting their back.”
Despite having only a hospital-grade wheelchair his debut year, Cody James Appleton made a big first impression by placing ninth in the beginner class at the age of 7.
The following year, he moved up to the intermediate class and placed second, using a specialized chair from Box Wheelchairs, which was donated by the founder, Mike Box, and delivered to the Appletons’ doorstep.
“It was cool (to get that recognition) because I never got anything like that in that time because I was in the hospital,” he said. “It was cool being able to get my own chair for free to see if I liked it.”
Since then, Appleton has continued to compete and has mastered wheelies, fall backs, one-tires, 360s and handplants.
Samantha Appleton said the family’s introduction to the WCMX world has been a positive experience.
“It’s a really humbling community,” she said. “... People in the wheelchair community and all sports — even like skiing and racing — everybody respects everybody and thinks everybody is just as good as them or even better.
“They all know what it’s like to be in that chair and how difficult life is in the chair and learning how to do those tricks. There’s a lot of respect in the community, even if you can only do a wheelie or if you’re doing a backflip.”
Though Appleton saw early success in WCMX, it didn’t come easy.
“It was hard at first — going down the ramp; a lot of times I fell on my face, and I still fall on my face a lot,” he laughed. “But I kept trying and started getting the hang of it.”
He never had any thought of giving up.
“(I would) just keep trying until (I would) finally get it,” he said. “ ‘Can’t never could’ is what my dad used to say.”
His father, Cody Appleton, is also heavily involved in the sport and participates wherever he can to support both his son and other riders.
“His dad’s big aspect is that he wants people to learn how to traverse the world,” Samantha Appleton said. “The world doesn’t adapt to disabilities; the disabilities have to adapt to the world.”
Samantha Appleton said her husband and the family help others at the events who may be afraid to try out the sport themselves and teach potential riders how to be safe.
“(My husband) makes them feel safe and comfortable,” she said. “...It gives them confidence to go off that little curb.”
Cody James Appleton is happy his family and friends have been along with him for the ride.
“It’s been good (to have that) support and people are actually helping me,” he said. “It’s been pretty cool.”
The Appletons have been able to find people in McLean County that have given Cody opportunities in other sports and activities with kids his age.
“We got extremely lucky with Adam Miller, (Cody’s) baseball coach,” Samantha Appleton said. “Him and his wife (Kara) were amazing. They took the time to teach him how to play baseball and included him.”
But they hope that sports such as WCMX will help bring awareness to the general public about accessible activities that can be created for everyone.
“A lot of people just turn their heads to people in wheelchairs and it really comes down to more acceptance,” Samantha Appleton said. “... If people had more patience in the world and more love, I think there would be more inclusion.”
