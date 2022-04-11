I learned from an outside source in early 1971 about a possible job opening at the Ohio County Times-News in Hartford.
Not sure if I wanted to move away from the daily newspaper business in favor of the weekly version, I drove to Ohio County to find out.
It was earlier determined that anybody taking the job of editor at the Times-News would have to live in Ohio County.
That requirement went against the rest of my family. My bride had a good job in Owensboro and did not drive, and my children went to a Catholic school, something that was not available in Ohio County.
Thanks to a new and understanding employer, that requirement was lifted, and I took the job.
That put me in the position of being the only male employee to go along with six very wonderful ladies.
And that’s what this column is all about.
Over the next 46 1/2 years the female employment changed a little from time to time, but the quality didn’t. A rural county that had two newspapers in Hartford and one in Beaver Dam settled into one, and we were the survivors.
The Times-News not only grew in several areas, it also opened itself up to the festival business, and with the full support of the residents of the county — and the full involvement of the newspaper’s staff — it perhaps became the biggest annual event in the county’s history.
Profits from the festival went into the creation of the Times-News Children’s Fund, from which more than 500 new winter coats were provided to the county’s needy youngsters, along with annual Christmas parties in Hartford and Fordsville.
The Octoberfest, its huge barbecue, parade and downtown sidewalk sales, continued for several years, as did the employees’ priceless involvement, until the newspaper’s management decided time had taken its course and turned the event over to a nonprofit organization.
That effort, however, was short-lived, and the festival went to the City of Hartford, which also failed in its effort to save the popular event.
I was retired from the newspaper when that decision came, and it was met with a lot of regret by myself and those fine ladies who worked for all of those years to make it such a great success.
I retired from the newspaper at the age of 84, and and all of my classy journalism partners also are in retirement. But that didn’t put an end to our long relationship. Just last Tuesday, we again gathered at a Hartford restaurant where we shared a meal, a lot of love and some strong memories.
We’re all a little older — well, some of us a lot older — but we’re still good buddies.
And about that long-ago question dealing with my doubts about running a newspaper in Ohio County? Forget it!
Yes, I was a Catholic and a Democrat, and Ohio County was loaded with Republicans and not enough Catholics to do much about raising the population. And that didn’t matter.
It was my responsibility to work with all of the countians — including the many great non-Catholics — and everything worked out just fine.
