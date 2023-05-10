The city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 includes salary increases for city employees, but otherwise it is a “status quo” budget with no new projects, city officials said Tuesday.

The $154.309 million budget, which city commissioners discussed during a Tuesday work session, does not include any tax rate increases.

