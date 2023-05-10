The city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 includes salary increases for city employees, but otherwise it is a “status quo” budget with no new projects, city officials said Tuesday.
The $154.309 million budget, which city commissioners discussed during a Tuesday work session, does not include any tax rate increases.
“It is a balanced budget we are proposing,” City Manager Nate Pagan told commissioners. “We are proposing no tax rate changes.”
Personnel expenses went up across all city departments, largely due to a new salary schedule for city workers that commissioners approved in March. The salary schedule was approved to keep the city competitive with other organizations vying for workers.
“We prioritize our people in the budget,” Pagan said.
Commissioners will hold first reading of the budget next week, which would set it up for approval during their first meeting in June.
While the new budget contains no new major projects, the city already has several underway. The city is planning drainage improvements in the York neighborhoods, is doing site work for the new Fire Training Center and is in the planning stages for the downtown indoor sports complex and for a remodeling of Cravens Pool.
Plans for Cravens Pool are nearly complete, with the goal of having the pool reopened by the beginning of summer next year.
Personnel costs citywide will increase by 9% in the new fiscal year. But the city will spend $2.162 million less in next year’s budget through reductions in other areas.
More from this section
All arts and social service agencies received a modest increase from the city, although the city will be spending less on arts and social services through reductions in “miscellaneous agency funding.”
In agency spending, the city will spend $34.251 million on public safety — police, fire and 911 dispatch. City Fire Chief James Howard said OFD’s budget has $1.286 million in additional spending on salaries.
Howard said the agency has four full-time and two part-time firefighter positions open, and the department could see eight to 10 retirements before the end of the calendar year.
City Police Chief Art Ealum said OPD will increase its personnel spending by $1.094 million. When asked if the salary increases made OPD competitive with other agencies, Ealum said law enforcement agencies are all looking to raise salaries to attract candidates.
“Everybody is recruiting from the same pot,” Ealum said.
The proposed budget does include some additional incentives beyond salary. For example, the budget would increase its tuition reimbursement for city workers taking job-related classes from 50% to 75% for people earning an A or B in class, and also includes a tuition reimbursement for workers pursuing a master’s degree in public administration.
“Fostering talent from within is important,” Personnel Director Josh Bachmeier said.
City Finance Director Angela Waninger said four of the five largest sources of city revenue are anticipated to grow in the new fiscal year.
“We are doing quite well” in occupational tax revenue, she said. Occupational taxes, which make up 33.7% of the city’s revenue, “shows the employment activity in our area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.