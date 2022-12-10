Girls Inc. and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce are accepting nominations for the 25th ATHENA Award, which is presented annually to an individual who contributes to the community and actively pushes for girls and women to realize their full potential.

Nominations for the award will be taken through Jan. 10. Nomination forms may be obtained by contacting Girls Inc. at 270-684-7833 or online at girlsincowensboro.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.