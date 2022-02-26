Within the last decade, the growth of nontraditional, or post-traditional, college students has been on the rise.
The number of those students peaked during the Great Recession years because a lot of working adults were jobless.
During 2011, for example, Owensboro Community & Technical College reported as much as half its student enrollment being nontraditional, or students older than 25 years old.
Nontraditional students are those who don’t enter into a postsecondary option immediately after graduating high school. Or, maybe they did, but had to stop for whatever reason and are returning to college after a break.
Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are typically residential campuses, and so most of their nontraditional students are enrolled in online classes.
About 23% of Brescia degree-seeking undergraduate students are nontraditional. About 65-70% of KWC’s online students are nontraditional.
Josh Baldin, KWC online enrollment counselor, said the average age of students enrolled in Kentucky Wesleyan online is 29. Something that makes the online style of learning advantageous for the nontraditional learner is that they can set their own learning schedules, typically.
“With our online programs, we have them set up in an asynchronous status, meaning there isn’t a specific time for students to be in the classroom, so they can learn on their own time around their own lives,” he said. “It is designed with that kind of student in mind.”
He also said online courses run differently. They are typically seven-week courses, and students may only take two at a time. Designing it that way allows for smaller course loads for students to manage.
Baldwin said a lot of their students work full-time, or have to balance home, children, or being the caregiver for an aging parent.
He also said this has been a growth area at the school, and that a decade ago this would not have been an opportunity for the non-traditional student.
“Ten years ago that person would have had to juggle an even harder schedule with coming to and from campus,” he said. “Specifically in the last two-to-three years, our enrollment has dramatically increased with a newer focus on reaching out to those individuals and trying to meet them where they are.”
Shanda LaRue, director of operations for BUonline, Brescia’s online learning platform, said BUonline and the school’s Transfer Center were created specifically to meet the needs of non-traditional students returning to school.
She said many non-traditional students have been out of school for many years, and they have anxieties about their abilities to return.
To assist with that, her department makes sure students understand what Brescia can offer them, and if the school is the right fit for them, she said.
“We work hard to ensure that our students are confident before courses begin,” she said.
OCTC especially caters to non-traditional students, as a lot of its students are working adults who are seeking higher credentials to advance in their careers.
Similar to the flexibility provided through online programming at its four-year counterparts in the county, OCTC can also offer several options for adults who have busy lives, and need to work higher education around their jobs and family life.
Kevin Beardmore, OCTC vice president of student affairs said about 27% of its students are over 25-years-old. Because many of those students are working, they often don’t meet a lot of financial aid requirements, and so the Work Ready Scholarships available to them have been helpful.
He said an interesting aspect of adult students is they are focused on the “payoff.”
“They want to know how much they will make when they finish with their degree or credential,” he said. “They want to know how much it’ll cost them to advance their credential, how long it will take, and they want to know how flexible the degree process will be. Those are areas we shine in.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
