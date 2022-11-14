The Nonprofit Coalition of Owensboro will be hosting John Carreon at its Nov. 18 meeting at Brescia University.
Carreon is a faculty member at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and will be presenting on the culture of philanthropy and major gifts in relation to annual funds and advancement trends in a post-COVID-19 world.
“The coalition is thrilled to welcome John Carreon to Owensboro to present at our final meeting of 2022,” said Kara Howard, vice president of development and community engagement at Wendell Foster. “John’s commitment to nonprofit success is inspiring and with his experience, I believe there will be valuable takeaways for all those attending.”
The coalition was created to provide an opportunity for nonprofit professionals to connect with others, engage in creative thinking, network and hear educational presentations. It was launched as a partnership with Kentucky Wesleyan College and Wendell Foster.
“We formed the group a little over a year ago,” Howard said. “The group has brought people together each quarter to learn from them.”
Carreon has almost 30 years of executive leadership experience in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. He is currently partner and CEO of Advancement Experts, a consulting firm to help organizations build a culture of philanthropy through advancement planning, vision-based strategic planning, campaign planning and organizational and culture development.
The Nov. 18 meeting featuring Carreon will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Brescia University’s Duffy Auditorium. There is no cost to attend the meeting, and all nonprofit professionals or board members in the Owensboro area are invited to attend.
