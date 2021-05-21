Arts for All Kentucky, a nonprofit organization based in Bowling Green, is looking to partner with organizations and agencies throughout Kentucky to provide art and education programs for children, youth and adults with disabilities.
Arts for All was founded in 1987 and partners with disability organizations, hospitals, libraries, schools, museums, galleries and others to provide art programs to local residents.
The programs are built to be accessible and inclusive, said Executive Director Delaire Rowe.
“Our programs make it possible for individuals with disabilities to fully participate in the arts,” she said. “The arts have many different roles. In the schools particularly, they serve as a tool for education by providing information using different modes of expression … It’s pretty much the same in camps and after-school programs. We provide activities that are educational, hands-on and provide multiple ways for people to express themselves.”
The program has an artist-teacher roster with individuals from around the state that are sent into schools and organizations to help facilitate summer camps and art festivals, or incorporate art into already existing camps and programs, Rowe said.
Arts for All also provides exhibition opportunities for adults with disabilities.
Arts for All Kentucky is currently taking applications for summer programs and is looking for artists to include in the program’s teaching roster.
Rowe said the organization already has many partnerships throughout Kentucky.
“Our office is located in Bowling Green but we have contacts throughout the state and we are always looking for more partnerships and we would love to partner with people in Daviess County and surrounding counties … to provide programs for schools or community centers in all of those counties,” Rowe said.
Organizations or agencies interested in learning more about Arts for All Kentucky or partnering with the organization may do so by emailing Programs@ArtsForAllKY.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.