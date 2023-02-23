Last month, Beverly's Hearty Slice gave away 100 $50 vouchers for Owensboro Municipal Utilities to help people with heating bills.
Travis Owsley, the organization's founder, said three women showed up at 3 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. event to make sure they were able to get a voucher.
That showed the need was there, he said.
So, March 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Kendall-Perkins Park, the organization is giving away 100 $25 gift cards to Walmart to help people with groceries.
Owsley said Big John's Moving is sponsoring the event and donating the cards.
The organization is also giving away basketballs, Little Caesars pizza, bottled water and is trying to find used or gently worn basketball or workout shoes for both kids and adults.
Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball players will be helping with the event, Owsley said.
