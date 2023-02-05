Travis Owsley, founder of nonprofit Beverly’s Hearty Slice, said he has a goal of educating youth in the area and is starting with a new scholarship foundation.
“I lived in a community where kids were faced with not being able to attend school unless they had a scholarship,” he said.
Owsley’s mother, who the nonprofit is named after, was a proponent of education, and he’s looking to continue that legacy.
“We need to push the importance of education,” he said.
But Owsley isn’t doing this alone.
Mark Gaunya, friend of Owsley and principal at Borislow Insurance and founder/CEO of Captivated Health in Boston, made a charitable donation to the Beverly’s Hearty Slice Scholarship Foundation through a donor-advised fund.
“Travis and I were on the way to Boston in the Nashville airport when our flight was delayed,” Gaunya said. “We got food together and just started talking when we found we had a lot in common.”
Both Owsley and Gaunya lost their mothers at an early age and were focused on helping people and making a difference in the world.
Gaunya said he has thought about doing something to honor his mother similar to what Owsley has done with the nonprofit.
“I thought about it, and I was touched by what he’s doing, so I asked how I could help,” he said.
Gaunya’s mother, Denise, was also a large supporter of academics as a nurse.
“She always talked about wanting to help others better handle their healthcare,” he said.
Gaunya plans on making another contribution to Beverly’s Hearty Slice this year, a way that he said helps to embody the values of both of their mothers.
Owsley said any interested high school student can email their acceptance letters to beverlysheartyslice@gmail.com to be considered for the scholarship.
Five $500 scholarships will be awarded June 2.
