In the six years that Kentucky Wesleyan College has participated in Giving Tuesday, the school has received $1.13 million in donations.
Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement developed in 2012 that inspires people to “do good,” also has become a way for nonprofits to raise funds for their groups and institutions by encouraging donations on the specific day.
Traditionally, the annual initiative is on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
This year, KWC set a goal to raise at least $200,000 over the course of 24 hours. As of the noon update on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the school was slated to “establish a new goal,” said Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement.
“At lunch time, we had $278,000 raised so far,” he said. “We go the full 24 hours. We had donors online right at midnight to be the first ones to donate for Giving Tuesday, which was fun.”
All of the funds raised during the annual event go directly back to student services, Kenny said, whether that be academic programming, athletics or the scholarship program.
With 98% of KWC students receiving some type of institutional aid, Kenny said virtually all students are impacted by the money donated.
“We just want to say thank you to our staff, our community, our alumni and all those who choose to give back,” he said. “We are always astounded by this response and incredibly grateful for it.”
Dream Riders of Kentucky also participates in the event each year, and this year the group set a goal to raise $60,000, $30,000 of which would pay for the expenses of the horses for the whole year, according to Sandy Webster, master instructor with the group.
The therapeutic horse riding nonprofit has costs that many people don’t see, and they work hard to make their services affordable, Webster said.
Last year the group raised $31,000, and as of noon on Tuesday, they had raised $14,032.
Along with horse upkeep and the sponsoring of horses, which ensures they are fed and cared for, the funds go toward scholarships for those who are interested in Dream Riders services but are unable to afford to pay full price. They also go toward the costs of running the nonprofit, keeping the lights on and general overhead, Webster said.
Every penny received “goes back into the program,” she said. “It is our goal that nobody’s turned away because they can’t afford to have the therapies that they need.”
German American Bank and the Owensboro Community & Technical College Foundation partnered for this year’s Giving Tuesday to enhance the school’s Emergency Student Loan Program, through a $25,000 donation from the bank.
The Emergency Student Loan Program provides financial assistance to students in need.
To date, the school has impacted the lives of 80,673 students, many of which are recipients of scholarships.
Kyle Aud, German American Bank market president, said the bank is excited to contribute to OCTC’s Emergency Student Loan Program because “we know this gift will be put to its best use.”
“There are few ways one can improve their lives faster than by obtaining a college education, and as an OCTC alumni myself, I’ve experienced first-hand the quality of this education,” Aud said.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said all gifts to OCTC are not only critical to the school and student success, but they are greatly appreciated.
“The gift of an education, be it through a scholarship or an equipment donation, is truly the gift that keeps on giving,” he said.
Giving Tuesday is also one of a few fundraisers that Owensboro Catholic Schools participate in each year.
“Owensboro Catholic Schools has participated with Giving Tuesday for a few years,” said OCS Director of Advancement Natalie Hayden.
She said the school system also participates in what is referred to as the K-8 Appeal and the OCHS Phonathon Appeal, which are year-long fundraisers.
OCS supporters are accustomed to giving annually to those appeals, she said.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, OCS has generated about $7,000 in donations through Giving Tuesday.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
