From cake auctions to spring flings to blacklight bingo parties, Owensboro nonprofits have become dependent on community events to fill budget gaps.
Some well-known local events brought in $150,000 and more in one night.
For many years now, event-based fundraising has been a revenue source for homeless shelters, substance use recovery programs, courtroom child advocates and other community services.
As a bonus: Those events improved Owensboro’s quality of life, giving residents a calendar full of fun.
That symbiotic relationship worked fine — until COVID-19 crashed the party.
The first nonprofit event to fall was Wendell Foster’s Half Marathon in mid-March. Not long after, Color Blast followed.
Wave after wave, announcements came. With each one, nonprofits lost hard-to-find operational funds.
“We expect it to be there,” Leigha Taylor, executive director of Boulware Mission, said of proceeds from fundraisers. “We count on that money as part of our budget.”
In August, Boulware Mission hosts Dancing with Our Stars Owensboro Style. Last year, the one-night event cleared more than $120,000 after expenses.
Considering the mission’s total annual budget is less than $600,000, that amounts to a huge hit.
Taylor and her team are looking at different ways to host that event so all is not lost.
In the meantime, Taylor is taking stock of lessons learned from COVID-19.
No. 1: “You can never be too prepared,” she said.
For a while, Boulware Mission officials have been trying to sock away some savings in case something happened. Taylor wanted to save enough to cover expenses for two months.
“Saving money for that rainy day is helping carry us through,” Taylor said. “Having that has been a blessing.”
The coronavirus also taught her not to count on what is planned, such as proceeds from a blockbuster event.
Finally, thanks to the pandemic, Taylor learned something else. She has witnessed local nonprofit leaders rise to the challenge and support each other.
“We’re not alone, as far as nonprofits go,” she said. “We’re all in this together.
“Sometimes, it seems like we’re in competition for donations and volunteers.
“We’re all fighting for the same thing. We’re all fighting for the better good of our community.”
At Arc of Owensboro, bingo has been a stable source of income for years. It provides 45% to 49% of that nonprofit’s revenue, said Sally Phillips, executive director.
As the economy has started to reopen, Gov. Andy Beshear still hasn’t announced yet when bingo halls can open.
“We’re just going to have to be creative,” Phillips said. “There’s going to have to be a lot of online things. We’ll have to adopt online events.”
She and her team have been discussing the possibility of online raffles and auctions to make up for lost income.
“We have to have income to run,” Phillips said.
From the beginning, Puzzle Pieces has been on a growth trajectory. Since 2011, the nonprofit that serves people with intellectual disabilities has added several new divisions, opened three homes and moved to a larger facility.
Also, before COVID-19 hit, the nonprofit was preparing to open the Owen Autism Center, a much-needed service in Owensboro.
Amanda Owen, Puzzle Pieces founder and executive director, is known for her can-do spirit and positive attitude.
“Every year, we have added and grown,” Owen said. “Now, I’m having to step back and be in survival mode.”
Puzzle Pieces closed March 23 because of the coronavirus.
“I was thinking two to three weeks,” Owen said.
Now, more than two months later, Beshear hasn’t named a date for services like Puzzle Pieces to reopen. And summer is a huge time for the nonprofit’s programming.
In the meantime, a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan has kept the nonprofit afloat, but that program is set to end soon.
In addition, Color Blast, a walk-run fundraiser for Puzzle Pieces and three other nonprofits, was canceled this spring.
Color Blast officials told more than 1,300 participants and up to nine sponsors they could request refunds.
“In the back of my heart, I was praying they would donate it,” Owen said.
In the end, fewer than 100 participants asked for their money back, and every sponsor donated their sponsorship fees. Sponsors also sent a message: Keep up the good work.
At that point in the M-I interview, the phone went silent. Owen cried as she talked about community support and what it means to nonprofits.
COVID-19 has brought numerous hardships, she said, but silver linings exist. For one thing, Owen feels the nonprofit community has galvanized in new ways, and she believes the greater Owensboro area has gained a new appreciation for its many nonprofits.
Many are hurting right now, said Danielle Clore, executive director and CEO of the Kentucky Nonprofit Network.
Yet, in this time of great need, a lot of organization leaders hesitate to ask for donations.
“That’s a mistake,” Clore said. “People are giving.”
For example, Beshear’s Team Kentucky Fund has raised more than $3 million in about two months, and the Kentucky Gives Day on May 12 raised more than $680,000.
Some residents are giving a portion of their federal economic stimulus money, Clore said. Many people continue working and are supporting causes they believe in.
In the future, the coronavirus is expected to cause another budgetary threat to nonprofits.
More than 80% of nonprofit revenue is generated from fees for services, Clore said. Much of that income is paid through contracts with city, county and state government.
Tax revenue is down, and government budgets are expected to shrink. Funds will be in jeopardy, she said.
This is a time for advocacy on all fronts, Clore said. “Don’t hit pause. Now is the time to be asking and telling your story.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
