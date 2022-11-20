Local nonprofit organizations are looking for community support with their respective bed sponsorship campaigns.
St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter launched its 10th annual campaign Friday to help with funding and providing services for its men’s facility with a request of $500 sponsorships from community members — or 12 monthly installments of $41.67.
Harry Pedigo, St. Benedict’s executive director, has been with the organization since its bed sponsorship began and is happy to see its longevity and its impact on other entities.
“...Over the years as I’ve (gotten) to lead it, be a part of it, and see it grow and to now see that other agencies are wanting to do bed sponsorships programs — it shows that we’re not just leading these men, but we’re leading other agencies and organizations in the community,” he said. “It feels great. …It’s (gone) way beyond us (and) further than we could ever imagine.”
The $500 goes a long way, Pedigo said.
“Housing and Urban Development have always estimated the per diem cost to care for a homeless individual is about $12.50 per person, per night; and if you do the math, that’s way over $500,” he said. “We’ve been able to keep it around $500 and be able to provide all the services — the case management, the transitional housing programs, providing the warm bed, the hot meals and the showers … and the other resources like life skills.
“We’re able to do all of that within that $500 per person.”
Pedigo estimates they serve between 450 to 500 people a year at the men’s facility and typically receive about 150 to 200 sponsorships annually.
And though obstacles like the coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide increase in inflation rates have caused uncertainty regarding assistance, Pedigo said the campaign has continued to see success.
“Over the years, the bed sponsorship program has grown every year,” he said. “I think we were a little over 200 sponsors, and this year we’re going to shoot for around 250.”
Lighthouse Recovery Services is also hosting a bed sponsorship fundraiser through the end of the year, with the cost of sponsoring a bed being $100 to help purchase bedding, household paper items, recovery books, writing supplies, notebooks, kitchen items, maintenance and cleaning supplies for both men and women’s facilities.
Derrick Arthur, Lighthouse’s executive director, said the program came about when the organization brought back its women’s program in 2019 and needed assistance with furnishings and materials.
“The thing with Lighthouse Recovery Services is that the way we’re built … really limits us on how much we have budget-wise to work with,” he said. “We are a program that does very well at keeping everything going, but we just don’t make a large amount of extra money to offset repair costs or things that we always run into.”
After staying within the organization’s “inner circle,” Arthur asked for community input, which saw great support.
“It went a lot better than I thought, and mainly because one individual got involved and made a very significant donation,” he said.
Lighthouse’s clients work and pay $95 a week to live at the nonprofit, which accounts for 90-93% of the organization’s operating costs, according to Arthur.
The other 7% is where the organization reaches out to the community through programs like the bed sponsorship and other fundraising initiatives.
“I think there’s an idea that we have a lot more help than what we really do,” he said. “Last year, I think we may have gotten about $16,000 in outside monetary donations from bed sponsorships or small fundraisers and things like that.”
Lighthouse helps clients by providing many items free of charge, such as household items, cleaning supplies and hygiene products.
“I’m spending over $300 a month on cleaning supplies alone for the clients (in both facilities),” he said.
The bed sponsorship program was designed to help with the clients’ expenses to be able to have them save money and gain independence after leaving the facility.
Both entities will have plaques placed inside the respective facilities to let clients know they are cared for.
“We wouldn’t do anything less,” Pedigo said. “It demonstrates unity to the clients and lets them know they’re not alone. A lot of time, these individuals come in (feeling) beaten down and alone, and they can look up at those plaques and see all the people that stand behind them, see all the people that believe in what we do ….”
If interested in becoming a bed sponsor for St. Benedict’s, donate online at stbenedictsowensboro.org/sponsor-a-bed or mail a check to 1001 West Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
For more information about donating to Lighthouse’s program, visit lighthouserecoveryservicesinc.org or send a check to Lighthouse Recovery Services, 731 Hall St., Owensboro, KY 42303 with “bed sponsorship” in the memo line.
