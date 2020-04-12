For many faiths, Easter is the culmination of Holy Week.
It’s filled with cherished memories of sunrise services, family get-togethers, hiding Easter eggs and plates full of ham, mashed potatoes and green beans.
“I have not missed an Easter Sunday in 57 years,” said Jackie Tarrance, who lives near Rosine.
In many ways, however, the coronavirus has robbed us of many much-loved traditions — and a big part of what made Easter memorable.
Tarrance’s dad was a Baptist pastor at several churches in Ohio and Butler counties.
“We had a new dress every Easter,” she remembers. “We were as proud of our new dresses that Mama made us as anything that was bought. We wore white shoes or black patent leather. Sometimes, we had a new purse. Life was just easy and good.”
When Tarrance was a kid, church children hunted for eggs after worship. Then, everyone headed home for a big meal.
Easter became her favorite day of the year, so she lovingly carried on those traditions.
As a rule, between 50 and 75 people attend her Easter dinners.
“This will be the first year we haven’t done that,” Tarrance said.
To prevent the virus’ spread, Kentuckians are following Gov. Andy Beshear’s “healthy at home” initiative.
Extended families won’t gather. Churches will sit empty. Large Easter egg hunts have been canceled, including the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Tarrance is a pastor’s daughter and a pastor’s wife. Her husband, Terry, retired from the pulpit last year.
“I am sad that we can’t be together with our church family and friends,” Tarrance said. “I try to look at the blessings God gives us. None of us has the coronavirus. We’re praying for everybody to have in mind that the resurrection still happened. Easter hasn’t been canceled.”
Important traditions
Mass is Easter’s most important event for Jim and Martha Kamuf, who attend St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sorgho.
With four children and eight grandkids, the holiday centers around a big breakfast and family time followed by an Easter egg hunt.
Sadly, this year, all the fun is called off. The Kamufs expect some drive-by visits from members of their family. There may be an impromptu egg hunt the Kamufs can watch from the deck while they practice social distancing.
“Of course, this year Easter will have to look much different due to the restrictions in place,” Martha Kamuf said. “And although it saddens us to not be able to gather in church with our pastor and parish community to celebrate this most important feast in the church year, we are grateful that our church is making all of Holy Week services and Easter Sunday Mass available to us in our homes through live streaming.”
Many cherished traditions won’t happen this year, she said, but the reason for celebrating remains the same: the resurrection of Christ.
Tom and Gayle Yewell of Owensboro will hunker down for a quiet breakfast at home, and they’ll watch their church service online.
“That will be it,” Gayle Yewell said. “We’ll take a walk later in the afternoon if it’s not raining.”
She performs in the church choir at Cumberland Presbyterian on Booth Avenue. Choir members rehearsed an Easter cantata, which has been canceled.
Gone, too, is Easter lunch with family, including Tom Yewell’s sisters who come in from St. Louis and Louisville.
Spending time with family is secondary, really, Gayle Yewell said. “I’m glad that I know the Lord, and he went to the cross for me and rose again on Easter. That’s the main thing. That’s what is important.”
How churches are copingFor the local clergy, the meaning of Easter, which celebrates the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, hasn’t changed despite the inability to meet as a body of believers.
However, the Most Rev. William Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, said he never imagined he’d celebrate Mass in an empty church as it’s broadcast via the internet.
“In the Catholic church, we’ve traditionally made particular sacrifices during the 40 days of Lent,” Medley said. “But I don’t think any of us could’ve envisioned that those sacrifices would mean sacrificing human interaction — being with one another — and staying away from church. It’s just unthinkable.”
Medley added that adjusting to the social distancing protocols and eliminating in-person church services has been difficult.
“It’s a whole new way of thinking, and it does challenge our faith,” Medley said. “The very reality of this pandemic — this sort of terror and evil in the world challenges our faith. But for the people who believe in what we’re celebrating this week, we believe Jesus Christ conquered sin and death, so we trust that remains true even when we’re in a crisis.”
For the Rev. Andre Bradley, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Easter is bigger than the building that would’ve traditionally held the service.
“Although we will not be together physically, the essence of our faith transcends a building structure,” Bradley said. “We’ll do ours online in virtual church — or what we call Mount Virtual Sanctuary.”
Bradley said it’s also during troublesome times that God tests people’s faith and reveals what’s most important in life.
“In this season, God has created social separation so that we can draw closer to Him,” Bradley said. “This social separation is not anybody’s fault no matter who you want to blame. … We can’t go and do things; there are other things that used to grab our attention and we can’t. So we’re forced to do the very things that God has given us such as precious moments — time with our children, time with our spouses; time with our families and time with Him.”
The Rev. Chris Michael, pastor of First Christian Church, said no one should take Easter for granted again.
“It’s like that old song, ‘Don’t know what you got until it’s gone,’ ” Michael said. “...So what do we miss? It’s our biggest day of attendance; it’s wonderful and we can’t do it. We’re all going to have missed something.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
